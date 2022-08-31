That foul taste ain’t no chicken
Grandma killed a chicken,
Turned out to be a duck,
Laid ‘im on the platter
With his feet sticking up.
But Grandma didn’t try to con everyone at the table that a duck was a chicken.
Listening to the House Select Committee investigating the invasion of our Capitol, to advance the fowl metaphor, it’s abundantly clear beyond anyone’s reasonable doubt that the former president’s goose is finally cooked.
Motivated by his diseased vanity, he planned a coup to overthrow the legitimate government by force — a treasonous offense. Seemingly, he’s planning another run at the White House in 2024. He belongs, however, in “the big house,” a term used by criminals who served there.
Or the madhouse, if he pleas “insanity,” a plea no one could easily dismiss. Remember, he tweeted, the Israelis saw him as “the second coming of God.” He said, “I am the chosen one” in public.
It became abundantly clear from his four years as president that he is a crook, a racist, a pathological liar, a psychopath, an accused rapist and admitted sexual predator.
During that time we’ve seen a rapid cognitive decline. His outbursts are incomprehensible.
He’s a 76-year-old, 300-pound grandfather with the emotional maturity of a badly spoiled 8-year-old, the kind of boy his despairing parents ship off to military school long before puberty. That he’s a contender for “Worst Man in the World,” many would agree.
To paint him as a victim is absurd. He’s the devil clown, a step ahead of the villagers with pitchforks, who was left behind when the circus moved on.
Perhaps that’s a bit harsh. If I were a billionaire or wished to replace our democracy with a theocracy, I could point to a few positives; but I ain’t either of those.
One true thing this fellow said was his supporters would stick with him, even if he murdered someone on Fifth Avenue at noon. Why is this not difficult to understand?
We used to inform ourselves through newspapers. Most writing was researched, fact checked, thoughtfully written and accurate. Whether intentional or not, many of us are helpless against the assault on this source of reliable information.
Now, in this new age of the internet and social media, there’s a proliferation of deliberate disinformation. Voters can be sealed in an impermeable bubble of untruth and denial. Without newspapers, it’s the loudest media voices we hear — regional radio “shock jocks” selling every right-wing fantasy, from QAnon to Holocaust denial.
Many have tried to psychoanalyze the diehard Trump voter. I think there are simply some stubbornly stupid folks out there.
Finally, it’s clear where I stand on this topic — that no sober, accurately informed voter would consider this guy for any public office, far less our highest one. Nobody’s grandma’s gonna’ convince me that that duck is a chicken.
— Michael Bennett, Vermilion, Ill.
