Vote ‘yes’ to build casino in Terre Haute
Terre Haute is changing for the better. The community is seeing an increase in visitors, the new community plan lays the foundation for a strong future and a convention center is on the horizon, making downtown Terre Haute an even more attractive place to do business. Our higher education leaders are working to better train and attract Hoosiers to live and work here. Our airport is also working on an economic development plan for the 46 Corridor to encourage more investment in not just retail, but technology and innovation in the aviation and defense sectors.
On February 13, 2019, the Tribune-Star reported that a state analysis estimates 800,000 to 1.1 million people would visit a proposed Vigo County casino annually. Each visitor will spend money in our community. That’s in addition to the 400 potential new jobs, income tax revenue, gaming tax revenue, innkeeper’s tax revenue, food and beverage tax revenue and more than a casino would bring to our community.
There is no doubt that we have systemic issues to solve like poverty, homelessness, hunger and others. But we can all agree that those problems require resources, and resources cost money. The casino will bring money to our community from visitors, approximately 800,000 to 1.1 million of them.
Please take time on Election Day this November 5 to vote yes on Question #1 and welcome the construction of a casino in Vigo County. Vote yes on the casino. Vote yes on more visitors. Vote yes on more resources for our community.
— Rick Burger, Terre Haute
