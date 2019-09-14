Urge reps to take action on climate change
The events of the past year show that climate change is already impacting the world in devastating ways.
California’s last forest fire season was the worst on record. Spring flooding in the Midwest destroyed homes and threatened agriculture. This summer, Europe saw record-breaking heat waves, Greenland lost more ice than any other summer in modern history, and Siberian forests suffered massive fires. Finally, due to Dorian, 2019 became the fourth year in a row to see a category 5 hurricane, which is the longest streak on record.
We need to take action, and one powerful step we can take is already in front of the U.S. House of Representatives — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). This bipartisan legislation uses a market-based approach to place a price on polluting our atmosphere. It would reduce carbon emissions without increasing government spending, all while returning monthly dividend checks to all U.S. households and creating jobs.
I urge my congressperson, Rep. Jim Baird (IN-4), to support this crucial bill, and I encourage all readers to learn more at energyinnovationact.org and urge their elected officials to support the bill as well.
— John Smillie, Crawfordsville
Great ISU teams set the standard
On Oct. 11, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the longest unbeaten streak in ISU football history will be upon us. On that date in 1969 state beat Ball State 26-0, extending the string to 13 games without a defeat, and ranking 15th in the national small college rankings.
This was on the heels of the 9-1 1968 season, still the best ever seasonal record.
Those teams remain substantially ignored over the coarse of the next 50 years. ISU was asked to drop out of the old Indiana Collegiate Conference while at the same time stepping up in class. Any success the program would have in the coming years could be directly linked to the efforts of those early growing pains.
Today coach Mallory is “bringing back” that early spirit. Give that “era’ its due
— Mike Russell, #44, Seymour
