Sex-ed program in compliance with state law
An August 19, 2019, Tribune-Star article described criticism for several parents attending a recent Vigo County School Board meeting. The critical remarks were directed toward the Creative Positive Relationship (CPR) curriculum that is presented to middle and high school students in Vigo County. The CPR curriculum is taught by staff of the Wabash Valley Crisis Pregnancy Center, and has been since 1992. In that almost 30 years, the material has been praised, and continues to be strongly supported by countless teachers, parents and students.
Importantly also, the abstinence-based curriculum of CPR keeps Vigo County schools in compliance with the Indiana code which requires that if schools teach sex education, they must teach abstinence as the “only certain way to avoid out-of-wedlock pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, and other associated health problems.”
Abstinence is proven to be the only 100% effective method of preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.
The CPR curriculum introduces students sixth grade through high school, to the realities and miracles of the human body, the complexity, benefits and responsibilities of relationships, the beauty, risks and great responsibilities of sex, and the importance of self-image, and self-protection. And, yes, abstinence is presented as, and in fact is continually proven to be, the only 100% effective way to avoid pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. On that, the evidence is clear. Comprehensive sex education programs generally do not provide compliance with the standing Indiana code for sex education.
The superiority of comprehensive and evidence-based sex education curriculum is not confirmed by objective and empirical research
The complaints in the August school board meeting included that the current CPR curriculum is not comprehensive or evidence-based, apparently assuming that the terms comprehensive and evidence-based means the sex education material is more effective in encouraging students to be more responsible and safer in their sexual decisions.
But is that true? In 2017, Dr. Thomas Price, Secretary of the United States Department Health & Human Services, received final results of a 25-year-long study completed by the Institute for Research & Evaluation. The extensive and objective study closely examined the results of 60 comprehensive school-based sex education programs in the U.S. The study outcomes were assessed “using criteria derived from the field of prevention research” and evaluated 25 years of outcomes of those comprehensive school sex education programs.
The conclusion of the study provided the following statement: “there is no scientific justification for the designation of comprehensive sex education in U.S. schools as ‘evidence-based,’ nor for its broad dissemination in school settings.” The study specifically showed there is no evidence of effectiveness for school-based, comprehensive sex education at reducing teen pregnancy or sexually transmitted diseases, or increasing teen abstinence or consistent condom use. Five of the school-based comprehensive sex education programs actually produced negative results, showing an “increase in sexual risk behavior.” And finally, the study did examine a smaller number of abstinence education studies and there were “some promising results.”
The CPC Board is comprised of community leaders who support the CPR material and instructors
Those of us serving as the volunteer Board of Directors, of the Wabash Valley Crisis Pregnancy Center (CPC), are honored to represent and provide executive oversight for this amazing organization, which is the largest CPC in the USA. Meeting regularly with senior leaders of the CPC, we are very familiar with the organization’s staff, goals, operations and finances. We are confident that the Wabash Valley CPC provides medical, educational, communication and ministry excellence. Our confidence is just as strong in the content and teachers of the abstinence-based school curriculum, Creating Positive Relationships.
CPR encourages a mentally, emotionally and physical healthy future for students
And in closing, some of the recent complaints argued that the CPR curriculum does not “prepare young people for 21st century issues they will face,” and that somehow evidence-based curriculums are free from political ideas or religion. We submit that the results of the scholastically honest and empirically verified study described above, provides clear evidence that comprehensive sex education and evidence-based models are themselves failed philosophies (religions) as it relates to reducing teen pregnancy sexually transmitted diseases, increasing teen abstinence or consistent condom use; and some of the programs, in fact created increase in sexually risk behavior.
We are grateful that the Creative Positive Relationship curriculum keeps Vigo County schools in compliance with Indiana codes addressing sex education, and that it can continue to prepare our young people to live a healthy, positive and personally responsible sexual lives in the 21st century, and beyond.
— Dustin Ellis, M.D.
— Jim Evans, Ph.D., MHA
— Alysha Kenser
— Mary Holman
— Shanta Aaron
Board of directors, Wabash Valley Crisis Pregnancy Center
Promoting agenda to destroy rights
In response to your editorial about keeping up the pressure, I am a gun owner and I deplore not only the recent shootings but all shootings by mentally unstable or politically motivated individuals. There are 75 million legal gun owners who have not nor intend to use their guns in this fashion but liberals want to disarm law-abiding citizens as a means to stop such violence.
I have not seen, read or heard of any plan to address the problem of mentally unstable people, illegal aliens or politically motivated who commit these crimes. Instead, the liberal left wants to destroy the Second Amendment and the Constitution to further their agenda. The Tribune-Star is helping the liberals by wanting the law-abiding citizens disarmed.
Democrats have passed laws to prevent people from informing the federal government of illegals trying to purchase arms, ignore calls about mentally unstable people with evil intentions and yet it is the law-abiding citizen’s fault. Another back-door attempt to disarm is the red flag laws. These laws deprive law-abiding citizens due process because some person “thinks” they pose a danger. Red flag laws should at a minimum require a court order and due process so a person can defend themselves and their reputation against false claims.
We saw how that worked out with Judge Kavanaugh when he was convicted by the Democrats without due process and with witnesses saying his accuser was totally wrong and lately it is found out to have been politically motivated. The media is a joke as they do not investigate, present an unbiased article nor do they provide the check intended by the founding fathers on the government by exposing such attempts to defame and destroy law abiding citizens.
Gun control does not work and will not work. Look at Chicago and other major cities run by the Democrats where crime is rampant, have the strictest gun control and yet they have the worst murder rate. It is time to stop punishing the individual who enjoys his Constitutional right under the Second Amendment and start pursuing solutions to the problems causing the gun violence.
It is the break down of the home that is a major part. We didn’t have these problems as little as 20 years ago of gun violence. It is the liberal coddling of criminals that lead us to the unfortunate tragedies of today. A murderer spending 20 years on death row is not acceptable. It is not only the Second Amendment under attack but also the First. Antifa, liberals and some Democrats prevent conservative speakers from attending where they are to speak, Democrats who attack religious freedom by degrading our Jewish citizens and Christians who support Israel and those who attack churches and synagogues.
What happens when a free society is disarmed? Look to Nazi Germany, China, N. Korea, Venezuela for a few examples. The founding fathers put the Second Amendment there along with the other nine because of an oppressive government. They knew it would happen again from within and wanted citizens to have a means to put a stop to it.
If the Democrats want us disarmed so badly, what do they really have planned? Don’t tell me it is about lost lives as that is a lie. There are 600,000 lives ended each year by abortion which is wholly supported by the liberals and Democrats. Where is the outrage? It is not about women rights or their body as it is not their body being torn apart in the womb where the baby feels its arms and legs being ripped off and its skull being crushed with his/her brains running out. The pain the baby suffers is terrible.
If the baby survives the abortion attempt, the Democrats have passed laws to kill him/her on the table. It is not about lives, it is not about guns, it is about control, absolute control from cradle to grave. If they can kill babies, what will stop them from killing our elderly, our disabled? That is happening too with limiting medical, medicine to the elderly and disabled or seeing they are too high for them to buy.
So, go ahead, Tribune-Star, promote this agenda where the Democrats destroy our Constitutional rights and the murdering of our most helpless and defenseless, our unborn and recently born.
— Michael Wilson, Marshall, Ill.
Paranoia over the right to vote
What’s with Matthew Alig? His “how about a little trade” letter of 9-18-2019, suggesting that voters have a “federal ID card and be fingerprinted” just to vote in their home towns is an example of believing Trump’s lying paranoia.
Moreover, it’s another example of the effort of Republicans to restrict the citizen’s right to vote in Indiana. His fear is justified. Everyone is feeling the justifiable rage against Republicans arising in the electorate over Trump.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Another idea for Walmart execs
Walmart is going to stop selling certain guns and ammo in order to reduce gun deaths.
Maybe they will quit selling car parts in order to reduce accidents and death. While they are at it, maybe they will stop selling booze and smokes. Then maybe they will get rid of all those fat-producing foods that they sell.
C’mon, Walmart, show us that you really care.
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
