Our community needs new vision
An acquaintance of mine recently suggested that “active shooter drills” in schools are just like the Cold War, except the Soviets are us. His comment reminded me of a news story I had just seen. A middle school in Florida partnered with their local police department in conducting a real-life active shooter drill, with police officers carrying AR-15s and firing blanks in the hallways.
Students had no idea that the gunshots were part of a drill, and many of them frantically sent text messages to their parents. Moms and dads left work early, speeding to the local school in fear for the lives of their children; just to find out that the entire drill had been coordinated for their “safety.”
As a nation, we currently have no idea how the fear of mass shootings will affect the psychological development of this current generation of students.
While I believe that the effects of fear can be difficult to predict, I also believe there is a current example of these effects that can clearly be seen developing in our community. Our fear of mass shootings has led our school corporation to increase safety and security staff at every school, costing the school corporation approximately $1.4 million dollars a year. On top of that, the fear of school violence has led many parents to home school their children.
Over the past 10 years, the VCSC enrollment has declined by 1,292 students, with an estimated loss of $8.2 million dollars a year in state funding. As a direct result of fear, our schools have lost nearly $10 million dollars. This is an extremely difficult problem, requiring a powerful vision to overcome.
It is challenging to help a community develop a vision for a brighter future while in the midst of fear, but it’s very easy to make a profit. Unfortunately, the most influential leaders in our city have chosen profit. Many of the leaders in our community have partnered with wealthy business people to sell us a casino that they promise will help fund our schools. Instead of investing in recovery, our commissioners, with the help of our city and county councils, chose to build a $63.5 million dollar jail. And the mayor has stated that once city finances stabilize one of the first things he wants to do is reach out to defense contractors in the hopes of bringing in revenue from military assets.
Just to recap, the current vision for the future of our community that is being put forward by the most influential leaders in our city, revolves around profiting off of crime, greed and war.
I know that our schools need more money. I know that our city needs better-paying jobs. And I know that we are desperate for these things, but we cannot allow our community to be manipulated and ripped-off by the rich and powerful because of our desperation.
In times like this, it can often feel like there’s nothing we can do to change things. Thankfully, there is something we can do right now. There is still time for our community to partner with a national organization called the Bail Project, and dramatically reduce the number of folks in our jail. It wouldn’t make much sense to continue moving forward on the construction of a new jail if we were able to empty the current one. It would take a tremendous effort to accomplish this in such a short period of time, but it is still possible.
I also have to admit, it is much easier to say no to something than it is to present a viable alternative. As a community we do need to reject the current vision that is being proposed by our city leaders, but we also have to come together and present an alternative vision for a better tomorrow.
Personally, I believe that Eva Kor has already presented part of that vision. In many of her talks, she spoke about how learning to grow food in Israel was the key to her recovery. How beautiful would it be for our city to take the time and money that we are currently planning to spend on a jail and casino, and instead put it toward developing a small-scale agricultural network. Investing in small farms and developing programs to teach people in our community how to grow healthy food.
This is just one idea that could be part of a new overall vision for Terre Haute. A vision that benefits the mind, body,
— Matt Larimer, Terre Haute
Just enforce the laws we have
First, Mr. Maierle states in his letter that the NRA resistance makes no sense in that, he claims, they want to do away with the laws we already have. He uses the argument regarding a tragic accident of which several laws were broken and two people died. So he implies that since no new law would have prevented this, then we should remove the existing ones.
The NRA does not take that stance, but regards more rules, similar to what already exists, only puts additional hardships on the vast majority of law-abiding citizens with little or no improvement on the problems we have now.
Let’s look at a couple of facts; 1) In 2017 there were 39.6 thousand deaths from firearms in the U.S. but 24 thousand were actually suicides committed with a firearm. 2) In 2018 there were approximately the same number of deaths but only 14.6 thousand were not suicides. This results in a decline in firearms-related murders of 7%. In 2017, 37,000 persons died in motor vehicle crashes and 36,700 died in 2018. Would everybody want to see more laws restricting the use of cars and trucks?
Since twice as many people died in car crashes versus firearm shootings, then it would only seem correct to add twice as many laws for vehicles. Since speed is known to contribute to the risk of serious injury or death in a car accident, why not physically limit the top speed to 55. This should reduce deaths and save energy at the same time.
If you really want to make an impression then compare drug overdose deaths. There were over 66,000 deaths attributed to overdose of highly regulated and restricted items but I haven’t heard any clamoring of more laws to prevent people from obtaining drugs, only more relaxation of existing laws allowing the use of what some consider breakthrough drugs, i.e. marijuana. Is this relaxation going to increase OWIs or DUIs? Time will tell.
Second, Ms. Sitarski feels that “assault weapons” should be banned, evidently in their entirety. She makes reference to the ban that was enacted in 1994 and sunset in 2004. Obviously that ban had no effect in reducing crimes or murders and was allowed to lapse. She wants to use the “scare tactic” of gun violence as the reason to ban assault weapons when the facts indicate that assault weapons are used in only a small percentage of gun violence encounters.
As I have stated before, enforce the laws we have regarding the illegal use of firearms, enact laws that require state and local courts to promptly notify the FBI of all persons that are deemed felons and/or committed domestic violence so they can be placed on the NICS list to prevent them from obtaining firearms. There also needs to be some requirement that a person deemed mentally incompetent has to be reported to the authorities so that the same restrictions will apply to them for the safety of the public. Is one person’s privacy more important than the safety of others?
The question I ask of Ms. Sitarski, is she willing to ban alcohol to reduce all the bad that happens when people get inebriated, ban all medicines that help people to prevent drug overdoses and maybe ban all knives so that we don’t have to worry about mass stabbings .
— Tim Hammond, Terre Haute
We’re all paying for Trump’s wall
Well, “the wall” is in the news again. and not the song by Pink Floyd. Trump is misappropriating funds from the U.S. military budget to fund his wall. This is the same wall (by the way) that Trump boasted that Mexico would be paying for. I sincerely hope all of our military personnel will keep this in mind when they are unable to perform their duties.
Also, most important, remember who was responsible for this when it comes time to vote next year. Because the military comprises a large number of people (who vote). Personally, I hope Trump keeps up what he is doing because soon there won’t be enough of the white supremacists, elderly white men, or religious fanatics left to vote for him.
My suggestion is that if he wants the wall so badly, then Trump should pay for it personally. After all, he is wealthy enough that he could. Or maybe all the ones who voted Trump in should pay for his wall. Because his supporters seem to believe everything Trump says. Even though concrete proof has been shown to the contrary. And, it’s not fair for the people who didn’t vote for Trump to be punished, too.
I guess those who voted for Trump have forgotten that he assured everyone who would be gullible enough to believe him that Mexico would pay for his wall. They didn’t. Further, they never would have. Now, the American taxpayers are supposed to pay for Trump’s wall.
The two Republican lawmakers are insisting that Trump is right once again. Be sure to remember when you vote next year what these local politicians have done, also. We can only hope that siding with Trump on every issue and ignoring what the majority of your constituents wants has major consequences.
— Dottie Rigsby, Terre Haute
Life as one should live it
Kindness is nice. Share it with others. Drop off some water or a snack at the fire station, sheriff’s office, police station.
Help others when you can. Tell them thanks for their service.
The Light House Mission needs food. Spend some of your grocery money on food for them and deliver it to the south door of the building on South 13th Street.
Volunteer — if you can. You will feel better about life.
The humane shelter will accept your donation.
Tell someone who is serving our country — thank you.
— Judy Vest Ennen, Terre Haute
