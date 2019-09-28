Election forums highlight issues
The November municipal election is quickly approaching. In addition to the elections for various local offices, there are also two ballot measures that citizens will be voting on — a unique opportunity for citizens to exercise their voice on community issues.
In order to foster civic engagement in our community, the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, along with the Terre Haute Tribune-Star and the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP, would like to invite the public to a number of programs that will help citizens become more informed about our candidates and the ballot measures.
The Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Vigo County Library from 7-9 p.m. Then, the following Tuesday (Oct. 8), the Terre Haute City Council Candidate Forum will be held at the Vigo County Library from 7-9 p.m.
In addition, on Oct. 3, the League, along with the ISU American Democracy Project and the Vigo County Public Library, will be hosting a community conversation on the ballot measures at the Vigo County Public Library from 7-8:30 p.m. This program will feature information on the the two proposed measures and provide the opportunity for community members to engage in a neutral, nonpartisan community conversation designed to aid in making informed decisions ahead of the election.
Finally, this year the League will also be hosting a candidate forum for Seelyville City Council candidates and the City Clerk candidates. This forum will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Seelyville Town Hall at 2299 N. Main S from 7-9 p.m.
At all candidate forums we ask that attendees do not wear any political attire, political buttons, or stickers in order to maintain a politically neutral atmosphere. Anyone wearing political attire will be asked to remove or cover-up the attire.
We hope that the community will be able to attend these programs. The health of our democracy depends us.
— Carolyn Callecod, President
League of Women Voters of Vigo County
