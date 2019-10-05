You can help promote casino
There is a lot of noise leading up to Election Day and a lot on the line for Terre Haute/Vigo County. In fact, we’re nearly one month away — November 5.
Many people have asked how they can help bring a casino to Terre Haute. The truth is, there is a lot people can do to help. Mostly, it’s about reminding registered voters in the county that they can vote on Election Day. In fact, there are two referendums in which registered voters can choose to vote yes or no. For purposes of this letter, I’m addressing those specifically requesting to help with the casino referendum. Although the fall months present many scheduling challenges with all of the fall festivals and athletic events, I wanted to take the time to address those who have asked how they can get involved.
It is an unprecedented time in the life of our community. Watching how hard casino communities fought to keep us at bay during the legislative session makes me know our fight to obtain such an opportunity is not only important, but vital. We are feeling good about the campaign, but we’re not taking anything for granted.
There are plenty of ways to get involved with the campaign to bring a casino to Vigo County, including going door-to-door, making phone calls, helping at the campaign office, working at a polling location and attending community events. If you or someone you know is interested in helping out, please contact Nick Sands at nicksands024@gmail.com or visitcasinoterrehaute.com and click on “Volunteer.” Once you have registered your name to volunteer it will alert us. Anything is helpful in our efforts to bring millions of dollars of new revenue to our community.
Thank you for your interest and consideration.
— John Collett, Chair, Advance West Central IN PAC
