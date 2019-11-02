‘Sin City’ reborn with local casino
As a person born in Vigo County and whose father worked for the county 25 years. I grew up listening to many political discussions by my family, especially my dad and three older brothers.
I still communicate with former classmates and friends from two township schools and throughout the county. Terre Haute’s reputation for being a ‘Sin City” started in the 1800s and has never ended.
The common belief is Terre Haute is as corrupt as it was when we growing up in the 1940s to mid 1960s.
One family controlled Vigo County and now they have passed away or left and another family has replaced them (one individual in particular).
Politicians, “Public Spirited” citizens carry the banner of “Progress” that lines their pockets and saddles the taxpayers with more debt and higher taxes.
Now they need a casino to bring business people and their families to Terre Haute. A casino will bring minimum wage jobs, narcotics, habitual gamblers, gamblers creating financial hardship for families, prostitution, loan sharks and all the rest of the “ilk” that goes with a land-based casino.
Us “old timers” remember on February 11, 1961, The Saturday Evening Post, a nationally known magazine, labeled Terre Haute as “Indiana’s Delinquent City.” The mayor said on TV (I watched him) “There’s no prostitution or gambling in Terre Haute.” What a corrupt liar. Every teenage boy knew about the red light district in the Second and Cherry streets area. Kitties was most popular for daring first-timers.
My best friend’s dad (a city cop) was a bag man for the mayor to collect his share of the money on Monday mornings from prostitutes.
I knew of a high school principal that kept slot machines in his attic and basement. His daughter said “most of them are used in the Eastwood Club.”
Major industries will avoid locating to Terre Haute paying decent wages because of its reputation.
A few people (one in particular) will benefit from the casino, motels, land purchases, zoning, etc.
If the casino is approved, the taxpayers of Terre Haute “will reap what they sow.”
Remember, the “love of money is the root of all evil.”
— Ray Henderson, Marietta, Georgia
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.