Sex education curriculum risks harm to children
After reading a letter to the editor entitled “Creating Positive Relationships (CPR) Education is safe, effective” my initial reaction was to wonder why so many of my friends condemn the CPR curriculum. I began to relax to the idea that my daughter, now very young, will one day go through the CPR program in the Vigo County schools. I want to avoid teen pregnancy for her, of course. I want her to know about the importance of consent and to feel in control of her body, of course. And I want my daughter, as the writer states, to know “how to be respectful in relationships, how to communicate, how to respectfully end a relationship, and how to have healthy relationships ...”
Even though the writers’ description of CPR sounded OK to me, I am an evidence-seeking person, so I reviewed some of the CPR lesson plans for myself. What I found was not at all what was reflected in the letter. To say that there is a strong abstinence message in the curriculum is an understatement. It is the only message; and it is harmful to our children.
1. To teach our children that abstinence is the only healthy option teaches them that marriage is their end goal and the only option for their future. For our daughters especially, emphasizing the importance of marriage suggests that without it, they cannot be happy, successful, fulfilled adults. Not everyone gets married and not everyone needs to. We have an obligation to let our kids know their value with or without a legal partner.
2. Abstinence-only education does not teach our children about family planning, even after they are married. The CPR curriculum states the following: “How can a pregnancy be avoided? Abstinence! Abstinence until when? Marriage!” How will staying abstinent until marriage help my daughter control if, when, and how she has children? The curriculum implies that the moment she is wed, she can become pregnant over and over again without concern for her career, her physical well-being, mental health, or financial security. To me, this is problematic.
3. Making the decision to be abstinent does not guarantee a future free from pregnancy, STIs, and non-consensual sex. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 1 out of every 5 American women has experienced rape in her lifetime. In 8/10 cases, the victim knew the perpetrator. These staggering statistics suggest that my daughter or one or more of her future classmates will at some point experience unwanted sexual contact from someone they know. I wish things were different. Instead of shaming my daughter with an abstinence-only message, I want to arm her with the language and understanding to distinguish between mutual consent and rape. I want her to feel empowered to report it if something happens to her.
4. By promoting abstinence, the CPR curriculum demonizes any sexual activity beyond vaginal intercourse, thereby marginalizing LGBTQIA+ students. This risks harm to an already vulnerable population. The CDC reports that almost 1/3 of LGB youth attempted suicide at least once in the year prior (compared to 6% of their heterosexual counterparts). Students in this population would benefit from a comprehensive, inclusive sex education that addresses relevant issues rather than erasing them.
5. Abstinence is not realistic and does not teach the language of consent. To quote my own high school sex education teacher, “let’s face it, people have sex. Teenagers are what? People. Therefore, teenagers are going to have what? Sex.” According to the CDC, more than 50% of American teenagers will have sex by their 18th birthday. As parents, we are deluding ourselves if we think that pressuring children to sign an abstinence agreement will protect their virginities. I wish a lifetime of healthy and fulfilling sexual experiences for my daughter. This should begin with a sex positive conversation in school rather than lessons stigmatizing it. How can CPR teach my daughter to communicate what she does and does not want to have happen to her body if the loudest message is that she shouldn’t be having sex at all?
— Emily Dosmar, Ph.D, Terre Haute
