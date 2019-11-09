Rep’s opposition to teachers to be expected
With regards to state Rep. Bob Heaton’s “fact finding” letter to the editor regarding the Vigo County School Corp.’s referendum, I wonder why he failed to mention that Indiana public school funding ranks 47th in the nation according to the National Education Association.
I also wonder why he failed to mention that Indiana ranks 51st in the country for public teacher salary raises over the last 10 years, according to the Rockefeller Institute.
As a public educator in Heaton’s House district, I have come to expect his continued bashing of my profession. His letter to the editor was not shocking to me, nor to any of my colleagues. We all know Rep. Heaton would oppose the referendum for one reason and one reason only — he is opposed to assisting public education in the state of Indiana.
— Kyle Kraemer, Terre Haute
Time to rebuild trust in VCSC
I was glad to cast a “yes” vote on the VCSC referendum yesterday, and was gratified to see it passed. I have children being educated by the VCSC and, of course, the entire county benefits from investments into its children.
However, the VCSC and the Board of School Trustees haven’t exactly demonstrated themselves to be forthright, frugal, transparent and accountable community partners lately. This referendum result is an opportunity for the VCSC to rebuild valuable trust, and I sincerely hope the leadership and board members recognize and take advantage of that opportunity.
The community will be watching. If the corporation and board abuse the community’s generosity in favor of maintaining the status quo they will only have themselves to blame. The community will remember.
Celebrate the referendum result. Then, get to work.
— Joshua Seprodi, Terre Haute
