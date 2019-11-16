Project approved at dangerous intersection
A thank you to Mayor Bennett. After two long years of back-and-forth phone calls, primarily to the city engineer urging the city to correct the very dangerous intersection at Wallace and Fruitridge avenues, Mayor Bennett agreed to meet with us to review our concerns regarding not only the intersection but the width of Wallace Avenue west from Fruitridge to the railroad tracks.
This upgrade would better accommodate school bus traffic servicing the Sugar Grove Elementary School that must exit the roadbed to pass oncoming traffic. We presented photos of what motorists encounter on a daily basis and numerous signatures from residents along Wallace and Brown avenues, that included those residing in the Sugar Grove Estates, Walden, and the Cottages Condominium communities.
As a result of that meeting, Marc Maurer, of city engineering, recently informed me that the mayor had approved the intersection upgrade. Also, the mayor told me recently that the widening of Wallace Avenue is a project that needs to get done and he’ll be reviewing that in the near future.
Again, I’m sure that any motorist who travels this area will join me in thanking the mayor for finally getting this dangerous intersection upgraded that will allow motorists a clearer view of oncoming traffic. However, we, again, need your help in urging the mayor to complete the widening of Wallace Avenue.
Further, thanks to city engineering, especially to Marc Maurer, for keeping us informed on any potential progress, and to Scott Barbour for overseeing the project to get the “bump” corrected on Wallace.
Lastly, many thanks to all the residents of the aforementioned communities who signed our petition. We couldn’t have done this without your help. Persistence pays off.
— Gerry Dick, Terre Haute
