Manufacturing needs investment in new talent
American manufacturing is facing an unprecedented challenge. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2035 retirement-age Americans will outnumber those under the age of 18. As reported by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, labor shortages caused by an aging population could lead to 2.4 million unfilled jobs in manufacturing. For manufacturers, the time to act is now to open the door to future pipelines of talent.
A recent National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) report states that the manufacturing workforce is older and aging faster than the overall U.S. labor force. Through the NAM survey, a majority of industry respondents indicated that workers age 55 and older comprise at least 20 percent of their workforce, creating concern of a potential labor shortage as workers retire. The important and valued skills and knowledge held by tenured workers are at risk. Investing in the next generation of talent is urgent.
According to the NAM report, younger workers often falsely perceive manufacturing work as dangerous or dated. Paired with a declining focus on vocational education and apprenticeships, manufacturing career paths are being overlooked.
This potential impact ignites U.S. manufacturers like PPG to spark change. At PPG, our employees are a driving force to change the way our society views careers in the manufacturing industry. On and off of the production floor, our manufacturing employees are creating technology-driven, functional coatings and unique paints that help reduce pollution, help self-driving cars see, and even protect a puppy’s paw from a sizzling sidewalk.
To create a prosperous workforce pipeline, investment in future manufacturing candidates is crucial. The NAM report found that one of the best ways to attract the next generation of workforce and transfer institutional knowledge is mentorship and apprenticeship programs. As part of the NAM survey, all companies interviewed noted that beyond transferring technical knowledge, mentorship programs have the added benefit of teaching new employees the soft skills and professional behaviors needed to be responsible workers.
We must also showcase the vast and expanding career opportunities the sector has to offer. Through participation in National Manufacturing Day each year, companies like PPG open their doors to the public giving students and educators a realistic and transparent look into the world of modern manufacturing.
PPG also gives students from top-tier U.S. universities the opportunity to build professional skills and engage with our businesses’ leaders through the PPG Primers program. We offer participants an internship or co-op track that involves rotations within our various businesses, often leading to full time positions.
As we recognize the important contributions of manufacturers, we must recognize manufacturers’ responsibility to invest in the next-generation workforce that is required to help the U.S. manufacturing sector thrive.
— Monica Huerta, PPG plant manager, Brazil
Countering the GOP propaganda
Anita G. from Vermilion, Ill., apparently was in error when she said the Tribune-Star would print articles, without fear of backlash or retaliation from GOP subscribers. My last two fact-based (not opinions) articles have not been printed, because in my opinion, the Tribune-Star did fear backlash and retaliation from its GOP subscribers.
Also the accusations that the Tribune-Star is a left-leaning newspaper is not looking to be true. This is evidenced by the weekly articles from Walt Conner, spewing GOP propaganda, and a full page of articles by GOP supporters.
The Tribune-Star has stated that articles that are emailed or faxed will get preference to those that are handwritten. It appears now that handwritten articles are rarely printed, or excluded entirely. The internet is responsible for the decline in newspaper circulation, and now those who use the internet are being given preference.
On rare occasions when I got an article printed, the content of that article was outdated or no longer relevant. Hoping to be treated “fairly” and before we’re “bombarded” with presidential harassment propaganda from the obedient GOP “soldiers,” let’s examine the real presidential harassment from the GOP.
For eight years the GOP harassed Obama with lawsuits and filibusters. Moscow Mitch (who’s bought a Russian aluminum company to Kentucky, giving them an open gangway to spy on us) wouldn’t bring Obama’s Supreme Court nominee up for a vote.
The phony GOP Tea Party was ready to put on their three-cornered hats and march in the streets if Obama farted in the Oval Office. As part of Obama’s harassment, the GOP shut down the government under the guise that Obama was ballooning the deficit. The GOP’s claim of presidential harassment was not given to Bill Clinton when the GOP tried to impeach him.
Rudy G. and Trump himself have already admitted that Trump has abused his power in trying to get Ukraine to dredge up “dirt” on the Bidens. Abuse of power is an impeachable offense.
If the Democrats lose the White House and the Congress in 2020, they should be praised and applauded for doing their Constitutional obligations of checks and balances on a fascist dictator.
Trump has stated that if he loses the election, he’ll use the military “to install him as president” for a second and third term. And we the people won’t matter anymore.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
