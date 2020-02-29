What’s behind sex-ed protests?
As you know, some parents in VC would like the current Sexual Risk Avoidance (SRA) program called “Creating Positive Relationships” (CPR) to be removed in favor of a “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” (CSE) program. This is despite the fact that CPR is monitored by licensed teachers and is well received by nearly all students and teachers. CPR is science and fact based, reviewed annually, contains nothing religious, is age appropriate, inclusive to all students, and is complete leaving nothing out that can or should legally be taught.
So why create a negative perception of the curriculum and push the board to adopt a CSE in its place?
In order to understand the push, one must know that CSE is a highly controversial, “rights-based” approach to sex education. CSE programs promote sex to our children as something that is normal and their right to engage in. Promoting sex to our children as part of a total culture change is not science. CSE programs are not comprehensive in that they fail to teach children about the emotional, psychological and physical health risks of promiscuous sexual activity. Introducing sexuality when the brain is still forming, and young bodies are more vulnerable to STDs is negligent in the least. CSE is promoted by powerful organizations such as International Planned Parenthood, which profits from services they provide to young people who are sexually active.
Among untruths spoken is the false claim that SRA programs such as CPR use fear and/or shame to keep kids from engaging in sex. This is as absurd as if sharing information about the importance of making healthy food choices and exercising will shame obese students. Sharing the real-life impact of teen pregnancy and STDs using medically accurate information empowers our teens to make healthy choices.
There have also been claims that teaching abstinence education does not work and that “sex for our students is a healthy choice.” This is contrary to statistics published by the CDC. Indiana teen STD and pregnancy rates are lower than Illinois, which uses a CSE. There are also 25 independent research studies that show the effectiveness of SRA education at reducing teen pregnancy and STDs.
Articles have said that they “object to members of a religious organization” teaching their children. Claiming that a person of faith is unable to distinguish between research-based information and doctrinal precepts is a blatant display of bias and bigotry.
Some parents have voiced concern that the curriculum does not address the needs of teens that identify themselves as LGBTQ. SRA education is universally transferable, inclusive and maintains the intrinsic value of all students without regard to gender identity. Sexual minority teens deserve to hear the optimal health message taught by an SRA program.
According to The American College of Pediatricians, “Adolescence is a time of upheaval and impermanence. Adolescents experience confusion about many things, including sexual orientation and gender identity, and they are particularly vulnerable to environmental influences. It is the school’s legitimate role to provide a safe environment for respectful self-expression for all students. It is not the school’s role to diagnose and attempt to treat any student’s medical condition, and certainly not a school’s role to ‘affirm’ a student’s perceived personal sexual orientation.”
Our School Board has gone above and beyond its duty to investigate the agenda of the group that wishes to adopt CSE. The push of this agenda has taken the board’s focus away from real issues impacting taxpayers and our children’s legitimate safety and educational needs.
— Eileen Downing, Terre Haute
Educating about sex education
Have any Vigo County School Board members or the school Superintendent Robert Haworth read the sex-education curriculum? What material is contained in it and how would it be taught?
Have any parents been given the sex-education curriculum to examine and critique?
How do you vote yes or no on sex education if you do not know what you are agreeing or disagreeing to? If you are not knowledgeable or informed on it?
Would values, norms, sex education from a religious perspective or a non religious perspective, or ethics be included, expressed and taught in the sex education curriculum? Right now there are just a few questions that need to be answered and agreed upon before any action to move forward or not is taken on a sex-education curriculum and/or course.
Remember, this is just the very beginning of the process.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.