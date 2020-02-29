Politicians should work for people
In the recent article “Before Fixing Tomorrow, Democrats Must Fix Today,” author Froma Harrop claims that Democratic candidates need to focus their campaigns on reversing what President Trump has done with the country. I disagree. America would make absolutely no progress if every new President spent all his time repealing all the legislation of the former President.
In addition, a couple of the repeals Harrop claims that America needs are global warming and protections for migratory birds. Although it is important to preserve the nature and wildlife of our beautiful planet, these should not be the main focus of our new leader. The American government was not established to protect the environment. It was designed for people. President Trump has made the American people the focus of his presidency. Unemployment is at an all-time low. Wages are high. Plenty of jobs are available. Should the new President not strive to preserve these economic breakthroughs more than a few birds?
Harrop asserts, “Once America gets back to some kind of stable normality, we can start moving forward.” How is America less stable than before? Is the country in shambles? No. Average wages are higher, the unemployment rate is lower, the stock market is, on average, more stable. Rather than being concerned about fixing the President’s past actions, all candidates should be concerned with the American workers and should make people their top priority.
— Gabrielle Bailey, Terre Haute
Let the people pick nominees
In this session of the Indiana General Assembly is Senate bill 75. This bill would require our political parties to nominate their candidates for United States Senate by state convention rather than a primary election.
I believe the choice should be left to the people and not party delegates in order to give a more true representation of what the people want and not the political party.
I urge you call your state senator and let him know your position on this bill. This is a bad bill for the people of both parties.
— Michael McNabb, Terre Haute
