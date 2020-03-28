Parke County doctor’s orders are nonsense
Dr. Frank Swaim, a Parke County health officer, wants “everybody out of home confinement and back to work, now.” In a full-page ad in the Daily Clintonian (March 23), he proffered 15 statements of “facts” to support his call for ending social distancing. Unfortunately, his “facts” range from nonsensical to just wrong.
Dr. Swaim’s first statement of fact is, “The coronavirus is a common cause of the common cold, along with dozens of other viral and bacterial organisms.” Most competent physicians would be surprised to learn that bacteria cause colds.
Part of Dr. Swain’s justification for ending social distancing is that thousands die from the flu. Why is this a justification? COVID-19 is estimated to be 10 times more lethal than the flu. Moreover, in the absence of social distancing, COVID-19 would quickly become more prevalent than the flu. Indeed, the rate of infection with COVID-19 (SARS-Cov-2) is following an exponential curve. Hence, the 1,200 Americans that already have died (March 26) represent a small fraction of the deaths that will occur in the coming months.
Dr. Swain’s argument that distancing is unnecessary because we did not isolate people during the 2003 SARS-CoV pandemic is just nonsensical. During the 2003 pandemic, only 8,098 people worldwide developed SARS and 774 died. The U.S. had approximately eight cases. Perhaps somebody can explain the difference to Dr. Swain.
Capriciously terminating social distancing would not produce a robust economy. People know the virus is a menace. They would still avoid packed shows, churches, sporting events, restaurants/bars, and airplanes. Who would even think about going on a cruise? Continuing unemployment and fear of infection would negate any uptick in brick-and-mortar retail sales.
Ending social distancing would promptly produce a COVID-19 wave that would swamp the health care system. Dwindling resources would worsen an already unacceptable mortality rate. Perhaps Dr. Swain has forgotten that part of the Hippocratic Oath is non-maleficence.
