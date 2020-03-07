Looking back, Trump least of America’s worries
America entered into unprecedented times with the election of Donald Trump in 2016. We have learned from expert reporting there has never been such a corrupt administration.
If you pay attention to the news, you know Donald Trump is the most authoritarian President in American history and we may not survive another term.
Let’s see what history tells us.
George Washington used personal confidant Gouverneur Morris to resolve peace treaty issues with Britain in 1789. He dismissed Secretary of State Edmund Randolph who he appointed and Congress approved.
For much of his political career Abraham Lincoln believed in colonization suggesting slaves be freed and resettled outside the U.S. He believed blacks and whites couldn’t coexist and shouldn’t have social and political equality. During the war he shut down newspapers, confiscated printing materials and imprisoned reporters, editors and publishers sympathetic to the south.
Woodrow Wilson’s racism was evident when he directed his cabinet to re-segregate federal offices. Perhaps his greatest legacy was his belief in the administrative state. Given his way, government agencies would make law, execute them then adjudicate violators without separation of powers.
Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the Supreme Court wishing to add six justices hoping the Court would stop ruling against him. He also appointed a KKK member. His Works Progress Administration created jobs and advanced infrastructure projects but bribed workers with those jobs if they didn’t vote Democrat also using them as campaign workers. He used the FCC to limit radio station licenses to six months so he could control coverage of his administration. Lest we forget he detained 120,000 Japanese citizens during WW II with political goals of winning California and congressional seats! His four terms resulted in the 22nd Amendment in 1947.
Dwight Eisenhower deported thousands of Mexican migrants in 1954 with a military style operation called Operation Wetback supported by Cesar Chaves, leader of the United Farm Workers Union. Eisenhower wanted to ensure jobs for Korean veterans. Chaves wanted to stop businesses from offering low wages due to the abundance of migrant workers.
John Kennedy’s close friend Ben Bradlee of the Washington Post fed him intel on Lyndon Johnson. Bradlee’s sister-in-law, one of Kennedy’s mistresses, was murdered execution style, a case never solved. Kennedy’s sexcapades while in the White House make Bill Clinton look like an amateur.
Lyndon Johnson used the FBI and CIA to investigate Barry Goldwater in 1964. CIA personnel volunteered on Goldwater’s campaign, obtaining advance copies of his speeches and position papers. Then Johnson used them against Goldwater. Oppose Johnson and expect an audit, while friends got a soft touch from IRS. He had an open affair with Alice Glass while President and bragged he had more women than JFK.
Ted Kennedy didn’t go to Russia but he used friend and former California Sen. John Tunney as his intermediary to the KGB and Russia to try and stop Reagan’s second term.
Kennedy saw Reagan as a greater threat than USSR and KGB leaders.
Everyone knows the Nixon and Clinton stories.
In the 1920s Republican presidents including Harding did not trust diplomats and relied on freelancers avoiding regular protocols. Jimmy Carter used the CEO of Coca-Cola to conduct foreign affairs. Nixon and Reagan used Armand Hammer of Occidental Petroleum. Wilson and FDR also used close friends.
Barack Obama used the 1917 Espionage Act vigorously prosecuting people for leaking sensitive information to the public. He obtained confidential communications and records of news organizations including the AP and Fox reporter James Rosen. He commuted the sentence of domestic terrorist Oscar Lopez Rivera, who had served 35 of 55 years. Rivera led FALN (Fuerzas Armadas de Liberacion National) that caused several deaths and injuries from over 130 bombings in the US. Bernie Sanders was a leading supporter of this commutation.
And remember this 2013 statement by AG Eric Holder? “I’m still the president’s wingman so I’m there with my boy.”
President Obama made great advancements to the progressive cause of the likes of Wilson and FDR and Hillary would have continued that at least four more years. Trump’s election created a major speed bump. Since Reagan, Republicans have shriveled up like salted slugs at any accusation by Democrats or the media. Democrats have their way even when in the minority. It isn’t his personality that offends Democrats; it’s his policies and views of America. They see a lasting legacy of conservative judges and justices slowing their march toward Socialism. Bernie just speaks too open and loud about it.
As Barack Obama said, “Elections have consequences.” Will Donald Trump be the downfall of America? Looking back at history, I don’t think so.
— Jim Rhodes, Knightsville
