Living well in every moment
“It stands to reason that anyone who learns to live well will die well. The skills are the same: Being present in the moment, and humble, and brave, and keeping a sense of humor.”
The above quote is by Victoria Moran, an American author, speaker, and radio host. Whether you agree or disagree with her quote is entirely up to you, the reader.
As Psalm 90:10 reminds us: “Seventy is the sum of our years, or eighty, if we are strong; most of them are toil and sorrow; they pass quickly, and we are gone.”
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
Sad contortions in Terre Haute
We are former residents of Terre Haute and it is both amusing and sad to see all the contortions Terre Haute has been putting its self through.
The solid waste to fuel fiasco, then the new jail thing lasting months and months which wound up with the jail being put in the wrong place, now the convention center which is going to be a white elephant if it ever gets built. No way is Terre Haute ever going to attract enough people to make a success of that thing and it is going to be a giant headache.
Didn’t ISU just fairly recently remodel a facility to serve much the same purpose? Maybe ISU can find a use for the building when it is given to them a few years down the road.
ISU has been allowed to mutilate vast areas right up to Wabash Avenue and Union Hospital to destroy a once common-use main thoroughfare. The expansion to the east is going to create a nuisance for the airport and visa versa. It seems to me the main beneficiary is a local businessman who has managed to acquire vast amounts of former Hulman holdings. Turn the corner of Seventh and Wabash into a parking lot?
Best wishes and sympathy to the people of Terre Haute.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
