Don’t trust ACOP on sex education
This letter is in response to Ms. Eileen Downing regarding her letter about “Sexual Risk Avoidance Education” in Vigo County schools:
First, Ms. Downing, I appreciate your attempt to elevate the conversation regarding sexual education curriculum with the inclusion of a scientific entity, The American College of Pediatricians. I am afraid, however, your endeavor has fallen short. It should be disclosed that the American College of Pediatricians has been identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The ACOP joins the Westboro Baptist Church, the Klu Klux Klan, and others with this distinction and therefore should not be used as a scientific source of information. It certainly has no place in Vigo schools.
Instead, may I offer you the American Academy of Pediatrics advice on comprehensive sexual education:
(The American Academy of Pediatrics is a professional association of physicians headquartered in Washington, D.C. The AAP has a peer-reviewed journal, Pediatrics, that has been in publication since 1932.)
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends: “… teaching anatomy, reproduction, STIs, sexual orientation, gender identity, abstinence, contraception, and reproductive rights … by pediatricians, schools, parents, and other professionals.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations for sexual health and education align with values of most Vigo residents, parents and students.
— Jill Garland, Terre Haute
Appreciation to prison workers
This writer wants to extend his heartfelt thanks to all 700-plus men and women who are currently employed at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex southwest of the city. They tirelessly report on duty to protect us in their various positions as federal law officers.
As a retiree of the Federal Bureau of Prisons after 20 years of service here in Terre Haute, this writer knows something about how much stress these dedicated workers undergo on a daily basis, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The professionalism of these men and women working in such a dangerous environment ought to make all of us very proud. This writer knows how proud he is of them. May God continue to watch over, protect, and bless all of them.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
