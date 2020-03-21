Calming your anxiety in this time of uncertainty
Long walks on the beach sound good right about now. However, if you’re doing what is asked of you here in Indiana, any notion of the beach is only found on your computer screen and in your imagination. Daily routines are shifted, new ways of life are temporarily altered and additional stressors find a home in the chaos. Everything around us indicates hard times for businesses, potential overcrowded hospitals and less social interaction with the people we enjoy being around. During this time of seclusion, mental health and the anxieties that overcome many are just as important as our physical health.
It’s OK to be more anxious than normal. Uncertainty commonly causes fear. Regarding COVID-19, those in the higher risk population, children and teens, those working the front lines (doctors, health care providers, first responders) and people with preexisting mental health conditions are even more susceptible to heightened anxiety. However, there are many things you can do to help offset these anxieties.
First and foremost, don’t worry about being perfect. Although you might be able to get more accomplished at home, take a deep breath and know not everything has to be in place. The same goes for the children. Having lesson times are great, but don’t put too much pressure on yourself to be as equipped as a teacher in a classroom setting. Also, don’t be afraid to take some advice from the online tutorials. Consider this time the no judgement zone.
Remember that children have wild imaginations, and while we love that about them, it also makes them more susceptible to worrying about things you may not know they’re worrying about. Teaching them about what is going on in the world is good, but feel free to keep things lighthearted in their safe place. Letting them have more unstructured time to use those imaginations can be educational in its own way and offer them fond memories of this time in their future.
Develop a new routine for yourself. If you’re already a Type A, ambition-driven person working from home, it’s good to grab some fresh air, take a minute to read a few chapters of a book or watch a guilty-pleasure television show during your lunch.
Social media is buzzing with COVID-19 content. There is nothing wrong with socializing digitally, especially now, but limit yourself. Schedule time to look at it and communicate with friends and family but remember you don’t have to read all of the articles posted. Skimming is perfectly acceptable.
Exercise can be a natural, positive boost for your brain function. Let the endorphins do their job for you. By following a routine your doctor has approved for you, you can help combat the dread of the day-to-day, stay-at-home monotony.
These are just simple tips for those currently at home, but anxiety can be serious. It’s important to talk to others and seek professional help if needed. Remember, it’s OK not to be perfect. For those of us in Indiana dreaming of the beach, that time will come. For now, take one day at a time, and make it perfectly imperfect.
— Darla Hinshaw, MD
Child and Adolescent
Psychiatrist
Harsha Behavioral Center
Help those who
need it the most
The plan from the President, Sen. Romney and others to give everyone a check for hundreds or $1,000 sounds nice, but it’s poorly thought out.
The immediate problem isn’t a lack of money overall. It’s that people aren’t using airlines, hotels, bars, restaurants, theaters, and so on very much right now, and that’s good. People who work in those businesses are losing hours and jobs now, and that’s bad. We could end up losing a lot of small, local businesses because of this, and that’s worse. Even if we give everyone $1,000, they won’t spend it at those businesses and they won’t get those people their jobs back. (And if they did, they’d spread the infection faster.)
Instead, Congress should give special support to people and small businesses directly affected by COVID-19. That would keep those valuable members of our society going, and it would help compensate them for the sacrifices they are making for the general good.
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
III
