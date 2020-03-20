A time to focus on all that’s good
President Lincoln appealed to “the better angels of our nature.” He meant that part of our human nature that reflects the love and grace of God. In these days, when the pressure of a pandemic has brought out so much of the lesser side of our nature, we have come to another time for focusing on the good.
When people try to blame one nation, or one politician, for the spread of COVID-19, let us praise those who serve on the front lines, the medics, nurses and doctors. When people complain about sacrifices, let us bless God for having such abundant lives normally that our present losses seem harder than they really are. When we feel tempted to judge that person with a grocery cart full of toilet paper, let us celebrate the greater sense of community we see happening wherever we meet these days.
A very wise 97-year-old member of Central Presbyterian, the church I serve, told me, “Oh honey, we’ve been through so much worse. Just remember, He who is in us is greater than he who is in the world.”
Amen!
— Rev. Mike Riggins, Terre Haute
Afraid to vote? Vote by mail
In the face of our public health crisis, anyone who thought politics couldn’t impact our lives is in for a harsh wake-up call. Although our votes still matter, perhaps more than ever, it’s imperative to remain as safe as possible and do our part to slow disease transmission.
Indiana voters can apply for a ballot and vote by mail from home. Call your local election board or get started here: www.vote.org/absentee-ballot.
Indiana law requires applicants to choose a reason for voting absentee by mail. Under current circumstances it is recommended to select, “I will be confined to my residence, a health care facility, or a hospital due to illness or injury during the twelve (12) hours that the polls are open.”
— Betsy Anderson, Terre Haute
III
