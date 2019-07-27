More info needed on ballot request
As we have recently learned, there will be a ballot referendum this November that asks for $7 million of additional tax revenue from Vigo County citizens for the Vigo County School Corp. The corporation has made it clear that not only do they wish to add $7 million of tax revenue to their budget, but they will also make $4 million in cuts.
While I generally support the idea of increased funding for schools, in asking the voters for $7 million, the VCSC ought to offer more than a few vague infographics to support their request.
Weeks ago, I personally asked VCSC officials for a clear and detailed break-down of where the $7 million will go, and from where the $4 million of cuts will come. To date, I have not received that information.
If detailed information is not made public in an accessible form, I most certainly will not vote in favor of this referendum, and I recommend to others that they do the same.
— Benjamin C. Kite, North Terre Haute
Kick out that chaplain/exorcist
After the President made racist comments about four congressional representatives of color, the House Chaplain gave an invocation which was practically an exorcism of Congress: “I now cast out all spirits of darkness from this chamber, spirits not from you … Let your love of our nation ... empower our better angels ... in our common work ... for the benefit of all your people.”
He is echoing the President’s talking point that the four congressional representatives do not love our nation, but rather “hate it”. Talk about mixing religion and politics. And he’s invoking the holy spirit to cast out the “evil” Democrats.
Congress won’t even let a duly nominated secular officiant, such as Dan Barker, give an invocation. This congressional chaplain/exorcist needs to be kicked out of the chamber for inserting political bias into an invocation.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.