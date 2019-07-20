Help celebrate Equality Day
Since 2012, the League of Women Voters has been sponsoring the Women’s Equality Day March. This march is to honor the memory of all those who worked to bring about the 19th Amendment.
This year will be the 99th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment ensuring women the right to vote. The march will be on Aug. 26. All those interested in attending this important event can come join us at Indiana State University Parking Lot G at 5 p.m. Parking Lot G is located south of the ISU Recycling Center on North 9th Street. The March will proceed to the Indiana State University campus. There will be inspiring speakers, contests with prizes, voter registration and refreshments. A tram will be available for those who prefer to ride in the march.
The march would not be possible without donations from supporters. If anyone would like to donate to this worthy event please send a check made out to the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, and send to P.O. Box 5444 Terre Haute, Indiana 47805 before Aug. 15.
The League is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization. All those who donate will have their name, or the name of their business/organization, printed on the program. Most importantly we want the public to attend the march to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment and honor the memory of all those who worked, and sacrificed so much, to bring the amendment to fruition.
For additional information please check out the League of Women Voters of Vigo County or Women’s Equality Day March 2019 on our Facebook sites.You may also email me at cscallecod1@hotmail.com.
Thank you and don’t forget to mark your calendar for this important event.
— Carolyn Callecod, President
League of Women Voters of Vigo County
