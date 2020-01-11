The GOP doesn’t like reforms to voting processes
Bennett and Pfaff have teamed up to sway the Republican juggernaut to soften Indiana’s voting restrictions. (Trib-Star Jan. 5, 2020.)
Those restrictions are in place to keep the “great unwashed” (it’s real ... look it up) from voting. The time frame alone keeps the servile working family out of the polls. If you are working two jobs and have to depend on sporadic transportation, you aren’t going to vote ... at least not without repercussions.
Asking the Republican Party to go along is futile, akin to tilting at windmills, although the perceived threat in this case is real. The demise of the middle class places even more families in the “great unwashed” category. They certainly aren’t moving upward.
If the voting restrictions are lifted, it opens the door to voters who will support candidates backing social reform. Subsidized day care, paid adoption/pregnancy leave, health care reform, pension protection ... all abhorrent to Republicans in power.
As long as you two devote your energy to voter reform, you are being diverted from tackling real issues. The session is short, you know.
— Terry Keaton, Terre Haute
Academic freedom important concept
The importance of “academic freedom” cannot be over-stressed at the college-level. It refers to allowing college faculty members wide latitude in how they choose to teach the subject-matter in which they have acquired one or more advanced degrees beyond their baccalaureates; freedom to teach higher-education courses without any risk of administrative interference; a professor’s safeguard to remain true to one’s pedagogical commitment to “tell it like it is” with reference to one’s course subject-matter in the classroom or online.
As a retired college professor who taught for 22 years at four colleges, this writer cannot over-stress the importance of college administrators’ supporting and upholding “academic freedom” for all of its faculty members.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
