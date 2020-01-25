Opinion fine, but get facts straight
The one page I never fail to read in the Tribune-Star is the Opinion page. I never go there looking for folks’ opinions that agree with mine. And, of course, that means I am looking for those that differ with mine.
Understanding differing opinion is paramount to hopefully arriving at a middle ground in a constitutional republic. Quite often in the Trib we read opinions from those that are combined with a built-in lecture on self-congratulatory morality. Such was the case on Monday, Jan. 20, in the missive from Carl Martland. I have absolutely no problem with Mr. Martland’s opinions. But I do have a major problem with his “facts.”
Martland wastes no time. In his very first sentence he posts an incorrect “fact”: “... Trump’s trial for abuse of power and obstruction of justice ...” I am certainly glad Mr. Martland will be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he took some time to review the evidence.
Trouble is, he didn’t even get one of the charges correct.
President Trump in Article 2 was not charged with obstruction of justice. Had Mr. Martland actually done all the “review of evidence” he claims he did, by perhaps actually reading the Articles, he would have known, and could therefore tell his children and grandchildren the truth that President Trump was charged in Article 2 with obstruction of Congress. (And yes, there is a major difference.)
The congressional claim in this Article is that the President by his exercising his Presidential Executive privilege, somehow interfered with Congress’ “sole power of impeachment.” Must not have had too much of an impact on Congress, since by a straight party-line vote in the House, President Trump was impeached.
You asked where I stand, Carl.
Well, I stand on getting my facts straight before I get tendinitis from slapping myself on my own back for getting something as important as this wrong.
— Jerry Arnold, Terre Haute
