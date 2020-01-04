Is Trump really doing God’s will?
The Trib-Star has letter writers John C. Thiel and W.P. Thiel claiming that Trump “believes in ‘In God We Trust’.” That phrase could be interpreted as carrying out some version of God’s will, whatever that is.
So would it be “God’s will” that environmental regulations be relaxed, thus destroying the climate and environment? That God would wave his magic wand and “fix” the environment, and not to worry about the human suffering.
Or would it be “God’s will” that Trump stiffed contractors out of their fees, and they can just sit around singing the old hymn, “God will take care of you.”
Or that it would be “God’s will” that Trump tweets out multitudes of lies and insults at his perceived enemies. After all, the scripture says to “turn the other cheek.”
Name your favorite example of Trump carrying out “God’s will” such as children in cages, making the rich richer, keeping out the desperate migrants, etc.
If that’s God’s will, it’s starting to look pretty bad.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
Divine intervention on Trump’s behalf
So Jesus favors Republican Trump over Democrat Obama.
Will wonders never cease.
And just around election time.
How lucky can you get.
If so, then Putin is doing the work of God by favoring Trump, as well as Trump doing the work of God by getting the president of Ukraine to help him win the election.
Could Jesus be tweeting on Twitter to Trump, or could the prez be blessed with a sublime smart phone to the White House?
Should not the prez reveal the modus operandum of the link?
To Jesus? To God? To Seraph Gabriel? Etc.
Divine intervention could be a big plus in November 2020.
And why not for the same guy in 2024, 2028, and 2032?
If Scripture and carols allude to Jesus as the King of the Jews, why not divine backing of Trump for King of the Americans?
— Saul Rosenthal, Terre Haute
