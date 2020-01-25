Don’t give up on peace on Earth
The slow, dreary days of January are here. A time of quiet and thought, a time to think, a time of solitude. And yet, the stillness of winter betrays the unrest in our country. Having just passed through the high holy days of Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa and various other religious and cultural holidays, we find ourselves stuck in the quicksand of confusion, delusion and apathy. We are learning to live in fear like we have learned to live with perpetual war. Feelings of helplessness have filled the cracks in our self-confidence. Insecurity related to the political picture has crept into our subconsciousness.
It appears that many people are convinced that they can do nothing to change the future. Religious people talk of hope and charity and a belief that things can improve with faith in a higher power and yet at the same time they espouse a gospel of war. Contradiction appears to be hiding in our sacred beliefs. We put faith in the unseen goodness of a spirit and yet, have no problem justifying killing.
When asked, “How do you justify war and at the same time claim to be a good Christian lady?” my friend thought for a few minutes and then answered, “I don’t know.” Our lives are filled with contradictions, hypocrisies, and distorted realities. Is it no wonder we find ourselves apathetic and emotionally listless and are convinced of being helpless to bring forth good systemic change in our communities? Does it really matter that weeks ago we wished our friends peace on earth? Were the cards and messages sent one another with lovely thoughts only words hiding our fears and insecurities in the future? Do we really believe that we are both insignificant and special all at the same time?
We must believe that it is possible to cling to the spirit of the past sacred season and surrender self-doubt if we choose to value our own self-worth, dignity, intelligence and power. Recognizing our ability to effect change brings with it the added responsibility of stepping out from the cloud of self-doubt and let others hear your voice. Peace is possible if we believe that it can be a reality for all and not just the immediate few in our lives.
We need to contract with one another to make peace a reality throughout the global community. The fires in Australia, the children separated from their parents at the border, the killings in the Middle East, the starving in African villages, the increase in earthquakes throughout the world, the melting of the ice caps, and so forth, are all part of our lives. We must choose to be aware and get involved. Now is the time to accept our individual power to effect change, make a difference for the better and work for peace on earth.
As so many times the following appears on Facebook, it bears repeating. The Golden Rule: Hurt not others with that which pains yourself, [Buddhism]. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, [Christianity]. Treat others as you would yourself be treated, [Hinduism]. Do unto all men as you would wish to have done unto you, [Islam]. What you yourself hate, do to no man, [Judaism]. Live in harmony for we are all related, [Native American]. Do as you will as long as you harm no one, [Sacred Earth].
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
How are school cuts being made?
The education sector has become a hot topic; student testing, a continuous teacher improvement program and school corporation operations and expenses have all become hot topics in Indiana.
The Vigo County School Corp. is making over $4 million in cuts in school operational expenses. Along with the cuts the VCSC is receiving $8 million dollars a year through the passage of Referendum 2 (from the increase in Vigo County residents’ property taxes).
The main question is, are cuts being made in less and unimportant areas and is the additional $8 million dollars put in important and valuable areas, to help make for a more successful school corporation? Will the cut areas be told to the public as to why they are considered unimportant?
So what is the description and design of a well-run and successful school corporation? We need to know.
Success in all areas is what the state wants to see.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
