Close call on a snowy street
Whew!
Sometimes, a person just needs to get lucky. Or to have a guardian angel perched upon their shoulder.
For several years now, I have been struggling in my work with some of the ramifications of climate change. I’ll never forget the hot, dry summer of 2012. What a doozy. Now, even many farmers, hardcore deniers as they have always been, are starting to view climate change as a reality though they are still far from accepting the notion that it is due to the actions of man. Overabundant rain last spring kept farmers across the country from getting their crops planted on time. Some eventually gave up on it. Again this fall, too much rain has slowed harvests. Some hope to finish come spring, picking before plowing. Too much rain has slowed me in my work, too, and made it harder to meet my obligations.
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, I was trying to finish up some work for a longtime customer, work that normally I would have done weeks earlier. Halfway through the task, I looked up and watched a lone snowflake, possibly a scout, drift downward not five feet before me. We eyed each other warily. Minutes later, it began to snow in earnest. By the time I finished my work and loaded up my equipment, there was about an inch of slushy, slick white stuff on the ground.
I pulled out of the subdivision and headed down Springhill Drive just as last light was fading, traveling east between Seventh and 13th.
There were three or four vehicles lined up in the other lane heading west and a couple vehicles behind me as well.
Suddenly, one of the vehicles heading west shot over into “my” lane, coming straight at me.
My only thought was, “I’m about to be involved in a seriously violent head-on collision.”
I took my foot off the gas pedal and began to gently brake while searching for other options. I scanned the possibility of trying to make clearance for the oncoming vehicle by moving over onto the shoulder but the roadside drainage ditch at that part of Springhill is too severely sloped, too deep and too close to the backdrop to permit it. I’d have rolled my truck and trailer both.
I hit the brakes hard, set my jaw and braced for impact. The trailer jackknifed and swung my truck around along with it. Now, with the thin driver’s side door serving as my only protection, and with me feeling even more exposed to danger, I skidded down the road staring directly at the oncoming vehicle. Not good. With all four wheels of my truck and the two wheels of the trailer now nearly perpendicular to our direction of travel, the tires grabbed and I came to an abrupt halt. Fortunately, so did the vehicle oncoming in “my” lane.
I didn’t know what had happened to the lead car heading west, nor to the car behind me. I thought the lead car must have bounced off my sideways-spun trailer then smashed into the car behind me. In my mirrors, I saw both of those drivers slowly turn south onto a side street and turn around in the first available driveway.
I stepped out of my truck and started to approach the lady’s car that had been barreling toward me just a moment earlier.
“You okay?” I asked.
“Yes.”
He car kept creeping forward as if she were trying to work her way around my trailer. I got the idea she was getting ready to skedaddle so I hopped back in my truck and backed up just enough to block her only course of egress. I got back out and walked over to her car, where she rolled down the window a few more inches.
“I hope you weren’t planning to leave right away before we can see if anybody else is hurt and what the damage is?”
“I wasn’t,” she allowed. No, of course not.
I walked around to the other side of my truck and saw one of the men from the other two cars walking up the side of the road towards me.
“You okay?” I asked.
“Yes.”
“How ‘bout him?”
“He’s okay.”
“How bad’s the damage?”
“We didn’t hit anything.”
“No contact?”
“No contact.”
Unbelievable. I informed the woman of this staggering stroke of good fortune then got back into my truck, wriggled the trailer around til I could get squared up to the roadbed without kinking the hitch to the point of buckling it and breathed a sigh of relief. There were by now 15 or 20 other vehicles backed up in both directions. Mostly at ease, I headed home.
From the first instant I had seen that woman’s car coming at me until we were all four frozen still, captured in each other’s headlights, only three to four seconds had elapsed, although it now seems much longer when I mentally replay it in slow motion... although it seems longer when I replay ... although it seems longer ...
At the time this all occurred, I thought the woman driver had been following the car ahead of her too closely and when he braked (to make a turn?) she had drifted into “my” lane to avoid rear-ending him. In hindsight, I’ve come to suspect that it’s more likely she had grown impatient and then was recklessly attempting to pass what she perceived as the slowpoke in front of her, hazardous road conditions notwithstanding. Perhaps, it was distracted driving.
I realize that a woman’s right to change her mind is inviolate and absolute, so when this lady decided she wanted to drive in the left lane rather than the right lane, I was indisputably obligated to yield. I tried to accommodate her. Honest to God, I tried.
I have learned two things here.
Three out of four drivers involved in this non-event had to do exactly the right thing and all of these actions by happenstance had to mesh in order to avoid a multi-vehicle accident. I know that technically, theoretically and theologically speaking, never is the woman at fault. Bless them all.
Maybe this is a Christmas miracle. Some might say that the Lord was watching over us four that evening. Some might deduce we should thank our lucky stars. Others might curse the gods for allowing me to cheat fate and escape a gruesome end.
Whatever else is true, I know it’s good to be alive.
— Clay Wilkinson, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.