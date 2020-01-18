Blaming poor for their plight a false narrative
Forty-four percent of the people in Indiana are poor or low income. (Poverty here is defined by the Supplemental Poverty Measure and low Income is defined to include individuals or families making less than twice the poverty level.)
There are 2.9 million of our citizens in this category. The total includes 55% of the children in our state, as well as 47% of the women. Of the 44% of Hoosiers who are poor or near poor, the total also includes 64 percent of people of color, of which there are about 801,000 individuals as well as 39% of Indiana’s white citizens — about 2.1 million individuals. There are 1.3 million workers in Indiana, about 47% of our workforce, who make less than $15 an hour. Indiana is home to around 5,400 homeless individuals and this number is growing as wages stagnate and inflation increases the cost of living.
Our homeless population includes families not just individuals. As can be see with these statistics the growth of poverty in our state is a crisis. One which can only be addressed if those affected are unified and given a leading role, in fighting for change and are supported by people of good will.
The growth of poverty in our state is largely systemic. Over the past 50 years our industrial economy has been dismantled by business leaders seeking lower wage workers abroad. Successful businesses have been dismantled by “vulture funds” seeking to destroy unions and undo pension obligations to workers. Unions which once ensured that wages kept up with inflation have been broken. Union membership dropped from about 25% of the work force in the 1970s to 8.8% in 2016. Our state government has abetted this decline by passing “right to work” laws to weaken union bargaining power.
The federal minimum wage has lost around 9% of its purchasing power since 2009. At our present minimum wage, it takes 84 hours of labor to afford a two-bedroom apartment. The Indiana state legislature has refused to increase our state minimum to the levels found in Ohio, Michigan or Illinois. At the same time, it found $3 billion to give out in the form of subsidies to for-profit corporations.
Corporate profits average around 6.8% after inflation. However, income averages of all workers have remained static adjusted for inflation over the past 45 years, while tax policy at both the state and federal levels have for decades favored those with higher incomes. From 1979 to 2012 income for the top 1% in Indiana grew by 96% while the incomes of the bottom 99% fell, by 3%. Most of the losses in income were among those with the lowest incomes.
The richest 1% of Indiana residents will receive 26% of the benefits of the new federal tax law. Their average tax cut in 2017 is supposed to be about $4,840 while the poorest 20% of our state’s population will pay about $160 more in taxes.
The neo-liberal economic policies of low taxes on business have been paid for in our state by defunding infrastructure and schools, by cutting housing subsidies, closing mental health facilities, cutting aid to families, and restricting access to Medicaid.
The narrative of politicians and many commentators is that the poor are to blame for their poverty and there are enough examples of irresponsible behavior by individuals to give this superficial claim credence. However, it is our economic system in its present post-industrial and monopolistic form, and a corrupted political system (responding to money rather than citizens), that is to blame for the growth of poverty in our state.
Hoosiers have supported these policies because of a false narrative which blames the poor for their poverty, suggesting that they are either lazy and won’t work or are criminal and are trying to bilk the system. It exists because many Christians buy into this false narrative and make judgments about their fellow Americans, based on stereotypes, economic bias, or race, even though they are enjoined by Christ to leave judgment to God.
These individuals vote against any effort to systematically address poverty through progressive taxation, or prohibit discrimination, and require fair pay. They refuse to address health care, child care or housing costs; even though Christ spent most of his life teaching that poverty is an affront to God.
It is to be hoped that people of faith will begin to see that support for environmental destruction, militarism, mass incarceration, and an economic system which devours the poor; makes mockery of Christian values.
— Robert Dodson, Centerpoint
