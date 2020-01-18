Be thankful for those who serve
As a veteran, I was somewhat puzzled and disturbed by a recent letter in the newspaper, “Be cautious when joining military,” from Cathy McGuire, Terre Haute on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
The volunteer Armed Services provided me with a lifetime of experience, adventure and challenge that shaped me to the person I am today. To begin, I served in the United States Army from 1984 to 1996 serving from the formerly divided Germany and other locations both here and abroad. And while the world has changed greatly since that time, it was because of those who served and continue to serve today, that we are able to have free and open discussions.
I enlisted with a deep sense of duty. The oath of enlistment that I took bears repeating on this day:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
I took that oath freely and without any influence of others. I served with honor. And to somehow equivocate that my oath, and my service were anything else is simply wrong. And though my service obligations, active and reserve, have ended, I still hold the tenets of the oath as life principles for me even today.
I have a band of brothers (and sisters) who have been there with me, through many days away from family. And, more than two decades later, they are still there, ready to step up and provide assistance at a moment’s notice.
Be thankful for those who have joined the Armed Services and who have served and who serve even on this day. The sacrifices made have provided us, and ensured for us, the very freedoms we often overlook or take for granted.
— David Peter, U.S. Army, Disabled Hoosier Veteran
Terre Haute
