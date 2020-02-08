Vote to support public education
I am a 79 -year-old retired proud public school teacher. I am a second-generation public high school graduate. My ancestors have lived in the United States of America for over 150 years. My parents were the first of my ancestors to graduate from high school. We are examples of what public education can do financially for a family. We have lived at a much higher standard than our ancestors. My mother was the first in her family to graduate from college. I was the first college graduate in my dad’s family and the second graduate in my mother’s family.
Public education has been the center piece of my life. Sen. Mitch McConnell on Feb. 5, 2020, said that the Democrats were trying to do away with many needed traditions by trying to impeach President Trump. What have President Trump, Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, Todd Young, Mike Braun, Mitch Daniels, and Eric Holcomb done to help public education? President Trump would not even say public education in his State of the Union address. He kept saying government schools — whatever that is.
Do you agree that public education has been the most important tradition in the history of the United States of America? It has certainly been the most important tradition in my life. The Republicans want to take this opportunity away from many Americans. Their voting record proves this over and over again.
May 5, 2020, all of us will have the opportunity to nominate pro-education candidates for office. Republicans and Democrats can both nominate pro-education candidates and make public education important again for all Americans.
We will have the opportunity on Nov. 3, 2020, to begin retiring anti-public education officials. Be sure to vote to help all Americans on Nov. 3, 2020.
— Jim Mann, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.