VCSC response to sex-ed issue is inadequate
We have (or will have soon) children and grandchildren in the Vigo County schools and we’ve been following with interest the requests to improve the sex-education curriculum in our schools.
Several of us have already encountered the current program in operation and we have been dismayed by its weakness and narrowness. We have asked, individually, for years, to get more information on the program, the qualifications of its presenters, the review process that selected this program and any ongoing measurement of its effectiveness. We’ve asked at the parent information meetings, we’ve asked the schools, we’ve asked the corporation. And we were always brushed off by vague statements about copyright or the beneficial aspects of the program or Indiana law.
The Jan. 28 story in this paper suggested that concerned parents are involved in the assessment of the sex-ed curriculum and that there has been (or soon will be) a thorough vetting of the sex-ed program. We don’t feel that accurately reflects what’s been happening. Over the past few months, we have watched the school corporation cooperate closely with the providers of the current program while only one of us has been invited to a couple of assessment discussions held by the school corporation. We appreciate the involvement of some relevant experts in health care and social work, but we still think that the school corporation’s efforts at assessing the current program have been incomplete, misguided and compromised by an overt preference for the current curriculum and providers.
We hope that the school corporation could take a step back, identify the current needs of our students and our community, survey a range of available curriculum and methods of providing sexual and reproductive health education, get advice from relevant experts in adolescent psychology, human sexuality and public health and choose a curriculum that has evidence-based results related to the needs we have identified.
One step on the way to this might be to have the current curriculum evaluated for medical accuracy, inclusivity and age appropriateness. This evaluation should be completed by experts in the field.
Beyond this, though, we should start at the ground up and identify what information our children need to have and what communication, information literacy, and relationship skills we should equip them with. We’re all strong supporters of our public schools. Many of us marvel at the math and arts and athletic opportunities and the forward thinking that situates our kids better for college and work.
School is not, in the end, just something for children to do during the day. We send our kids to school to better fit them to be adults and in this one important area, our schools could do a better job.
Let’s figure out how.
— Robin Danek, Concetta DePaolo, Emily Dosmar, Ruth Fairbanks,
Timothy Hawkins, Margaret Hurdlik, Debra Israel, Nancy Martland,
Antonia Taylor, Steve Templeton
Terre Haute
Clinging to coal makes no sense
While Illinois is moving to a sustainable energy format with wind turbines and solar panels, Indiana is clinging to fossil fuels, especially coal, shipped in from Wyoming no less because of its low-sulfur content.
This doesn’t make sense. Even Republican President Richard Nixon over 50 years ago recognized the need to protect our environment and signed in the Environmental Protection Act.
The Republicans in Indiana want to continue to use coal and other fossil fuels because those industries support their political campaigns. These politicians aren’t going out and enticing industries to Indiana. No, they’re too lazy to do that. Much easier to pursue casinos by one company and cut funding for education to produce well-educated graduates that industries demand for their jobs.
Stay classy, Indiana legislators and collect those taxpayer-funded paychecks while lobbyists have your ears and votes.
— Pamela Farris, Rochelle, Ill.
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.