Time to support public schools
A recent article carried by the Tribune-Star amounted to a puff piece for Indiana’s voucher program, which last year diverted $161 million in taxpayer funds to private schools.
Voucher schools are private schools which receive public money; the cost of the program hurts all Indiana public schools. Public school districts belong to the system of common schools mandated in the Indiana Constitution. Voucher schools do not. Unlike public schools, they aren’t required to make their teachers’ qualifications, curriculum, or budgets public.
Voucher schools can limit admission according to religion (99.4% of voucher dollars last year went to religious schools). They can discriminate against LGBTQ students and employees. Last year, the archbishop of Indianapolis insisted that his diocese’s schools fire LGBTQ married teachers, yet they received $38.6 million in 2018-19.
Voucher schools can discourage special education students from enrolling and can be segregated in the extreme. Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, which fired a counselor in order to stay in the diocese, has four black students (0.4%) this year in a student body of 1,121.
Now, lawmakers are considering expanding vouchers. Enough is enough. It’s time to invest in our community public school districts, which have a mandate to educate all children.
— Jenny Robinson, Bloomington
Sheriff could explain issue
I would like to respond to Andre Kummerow’s letter to the editor, “Was sheriff’s hire the best decision?”
First, did you or your wife ever consider meeting with Sheriff Plasse for accurate information concerning the appointment of Norm Loudermilk as director of the Vigo County Juvenile Center?
Sheriff Plasse has an open door and would gladly address your concerns.
Second, do you know the definition of cronyism and nepotism? Neither are an issue. Again, had you met with the sheriff you would know this.
It is evident that the small group of narrow-minded, sometimes critical, often-rude Citizens for Better Government strikes again.
— Julie Plasse, Terre Haute
