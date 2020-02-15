Can we reclaim any sense of decency?
“Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” These words spoken in 1954 by Joseph Welch to Sen. Joe McCarthy, the chief counsel for the U.S. Army during the Army-McCarthy hearings, are as relevant as they were almost sixty-six years ago.
I do not address them to the person who is currently occupying the Oval Office. Rather, I address Mr. Welch’s words to those friends and acquaintances whom I have known for years, who I always thought had a moral compass. To them I ask, “Have you left no sense of decency?” To what end have you sold your souls for?
I would hate to believe that these people, these friends and co-workers, were always rabid supporters of racism, homophobia and transphobia. They join in defaming and reviling the hard-working immigrants who pick the fruits and vegetables on our tables, who do the jobs that neither they nor their children would do. These people who consider themselves to be upstanding members of the community sit in churches across our state every Sunday morning proclaiming their belief in Jesus Christ. Yet they support the unchristian policies that spew from the mouth of the now-impeached president.
Just as the ancient Israelites forsook the truth and bowed down to a golden calf, so too, many of these modern Pharisees have forsaken any semblance of human decency to bow before a leader unworthy of their adulation.
That is the sorrow in all this. After this has passed, after we have restored the tattered Constitution and reestablished the rule of law, what our friends and neighbors have said and done will remain. The social media posts, the snide comments spoken at dinner tables, will still hang between us. The trust we once had that even in times of disagreement with our neighbors will be hard to regain.
So, once again, I echo Mr. Welch’s words: “At long last, have you left no decency?” I can only hope and pray that we, as a society, reclaim this sense of decency before it is too late.
— Christopher Gadberry, Sullivan
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.