A love letter to the brave
My name is Martina, and I recently spoke before the Vigo County School Board requesting LGBTQ inclusive sex education.
While we were heard by the board, I wanted to make sure our message also reaches the children. A love letter to kids like me in the Vigo County school system.
I love you when they call you hateful names. I love you when you can’t bring your partner thanksgiving dinner.
I loved you when you couldn’t get married. I love you when you’re refused services.
I love you when you’re afraid to hold hands in the school. I loved you when you were asked to leave the church.
I love you when your family doesn’t. I love you when you’re beaten and raped for being who you are.
I love you when you’re scared to use the bathroom or change in the locker room. I loved you when they tell you it’s a choice.
I loved you in your history classes when they don’t teach you about Stonewall. I love you in your sex-ed classes when they don’t teach you that you deserve healthy meaningful relationships.
I love you when you self-harm. I love you when you think it will never get better.
I love you. You are the bravest person I know.
— Martina Hull, Terre Haute
Give ‘em a medal no matter what
Rush Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union. Then the next week he was bellowing about Buttigieg kissing his husband. Maybe he forgot to read 2 Corinthians:13.12 where Paul says: “Greet one another with a holy kiss.”
However, I don’t know of any biblical passages condoning Trump’s brag about grabbing a woman’s private parts.
Unless he might be thinking about Luke 1:35 where... “the angel said to her, ‘The holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you.” Which would mean the Bible actually condones sexual assault. Even if it’s by an invisible “all-powerful being” as opposed to a visibly obese all-powerful president.
After all, they can do whatever they want. What inspiration! What religious freedom! Why not discuss it at the White House prayer breakfast?
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
