Parking lot at 7th-Wabash repugnant idea
I have been in professional practice, downtown, for 45 years. During that time, I have applauded the attempts to make Wabash Avenue more aesthetically beautiful by the construction of new, modern buildings. Certainly Wabash Avenue looks a lot better than it did 15-20 years ago.
To build a parking lot at the primary intersection of downtown Terre Haute, Seventh and Wabash, is repugnant. The school administration building is an attractive building and, I am confident it could sell to other occupants, as it occupies the “prime location” in downtown.
To raze the building for the construction of an ugly parking lot is incomprehensible. I do not believe Terre Haute should sacrifice the main thoroughfare of downtown Terre Haute for progress or financial savings benefiting properties north of Wabash Avenue.
Over the years, I have respected the work of Steve Witt, head of Terre Haute’s Redevelopment Department, but disagree with him when he stated in your newspaper, “We envision a very nicely landscaped surface parking lot. It will not be a typical lot, but very attractive.”
Let’s be honest; all parking lots are “ugly”. I understand parking lots are necessary. But other ideas for parking, as originally envisioned for parking downtown, should continue to be considered rather than razing a beautiful building for a square block of asphalt.
— Eric M. Abel, Terre Haute
Leave livestock in rural areas
Fresh eggs? What about fresh milk?
People keeping chickens in the city for fresh eggs makes about as much sense as keeping a cow for fresh milk. It is ridiculous. If they must have fresh farm eggs, then they should either move to the country or drive out to a chicken farm each morning.
No city ordinance can keep everyone happy. So, let’s just leave our livestock in the rural areas and thank God for the farmers.
— Madonna Nally, Terre Haute
