Kids need more effective sex ed to help make better decisions
I have a Ph.D. in child development. While I have many professional objections to the Crisis Pregnancy Center curriculum presently delivered by the Vigo County public schools, I want to share my personal objection to this ideological indoctrination masquerading as education.
My grandchildren attend the Vigo County schools and I am shocked that they are exposed to a program that is so irresponsible in the way it conveys, or fails to convey, accurate, impartial and helpful education about sexual matters. In particular, I object to the religion-based abstinence core of this program.
I am 70 years old. I am old enough to have grown up when “abstinence only” was the norm and standard expectation, especially for girls. I can reliably report that this approach failed regularly, and I believe anybody my age would have to agree. Adolescents continued to engage in sexual activity. They always will. They are human beings whose sexuality is normal and natural.
A responsible sex education program should convey this universal human fact. Such a program should identify the risks, including unwanted pregnancy and STIs, and how to avoid them when kids do engage in sexual behaviors. It should give our kids the information required to understand their own needs and desires, to make healthy, informed choices, and to protect themselves from unwanted consequences of sexual activity. Abstinence is one way for kids to avoid risks. However, an “abstinence only” approach is insufficient to address the needs of our kids.
To stigmatize a human response that we want to be healthy is not only foolish, it injures our kids rather than helps them. Overlaying fear, guilt, shame and anxiety onto natural human behavior and omitting the information our kids need is harmful now, and can have lifelong deleterious effects. I am frankly amazed that the Vigo County School Corp. allows it to occur in our schools. It is a recipe for failure. Just compare the 2019 teen pregnancy rates for our county and Monroe County, where a different approach is used. Vigo County’s rate is 34 per 1,000 teen girls in the population. Monroe County’s is just 8 per 1,000.
We fail our kids by telling them to abstain from a practice we know they will engage in, and then denying them the knowledge they need to protect themselves from the risks.
If we all abstained from riding in cars, nobody would be killed in a car crash. Instead, since we know we are going to ride in cars, we take wise precautions — seat belts, air bags, vehicle inspections, driver licensing — to minimize the danger. We owe the same chance to our kids in matters involving their health and well-being.
Allowing CPC to use our schools to deliver its ideology-based message is unworthy of a public school system whose mission is to “equip students with lifelong learning skills and prepare them to be productive and responsible citizens.” It deceives the public by claiming to provide sex education, when in reality the program delivers a narrow, religion-based set of admonitions, myths and half-truths, while avoiding a full discussion of human sexuality and failing to give kids the tools to make informed choices for themselves.
This has no place in our public schools.
— Nancy Martland, Terre Haute
Lessons on the battles of life
Once upon a time an elderly grandfather used an allegory to teach his grandchildren about life, as follows:
“There is a constant battle between two wolves going on inside all humans. One wolf displays evil, anger, superiority, envy, egotism, greed, arrogance, self-pity, resentment, hate, lying, false pride, meanness, and cruelty.
“The other wolf displays good, peace, joy, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith.
“The wolf that wins the battle is the one you feed on a daily basis.” (Author unknown.)
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
