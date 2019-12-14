Keep us free from foreign influence
When the United States of America has existing laws that forbid our own CIA and FBI to surveil our own citizens without proper court warrants related to criminal activity, why would any U.S. citizen even consider the traitorous thought that it is okey-dokey for anyone in our government to solicit spying on any U.S. citizen from a foreign government unless ordered by a court? The thought alone is traitorous, let alone a treasonous manifestation of that thought. Yet, I come across U.S. citizens that have no problem with that.
The founders of this nation put a natural-born citizen clause in our Constitution as a requirement for the presidency for that explicit purpose — to hopefully ward off using foreign influence in our democratic processes. However, not having mass-communication or mass-transportation in the 18th Century, the natural-born citizen clause in our Constitution was at that time in our history the best safeguard against foreign influence in political processes. Since the writing of our Constitution, our federal government has enacted other laws beyond the base of the U.S. Constitution to prevent foreign influence in our democracy. The anti-U.S. policy coming out of the executive branch of our government in its diplomatic interactions with Ukraine has severely damaged that hope of our nation’s founders.
We have a constitutional crisis on our hands in this country, and our citizens are not up in arms. This is very disheartening to me.
A quote I came across years ago in the forward of President Kennedy’s book on political courage in the U.S. Senate titled Profiles in Courage describes very accurately what I am witnessing by the Republicans in the U.S. congress: “To sin by silence makes cowards out of men.”
The Republicans in the U.S. congress know very well that the president’s actions in Ukraine are anti-U.S., and yet they say nothing against those actions. They have sinned by silence and made political cowards out of themselves. Shame on them, and God bless the United States of America and keep us independent and free from and foreign influence in our democracy.
— John Pierce, West Terre Haute
