It’s time again for another ‘Miracle’
It’s that time again. The Christmas season is always a tonic for our souls. It causes us to think of others rather than just ourselves. It directs our thoughts and actions to helping our neighbors and giving to others.
Kicking off the holiday season is the 11th edition of the ever-popular Miracle on 7th Street. This year’s version begins at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus riding on a firetruck and the lighting of the community Christmas tree.
The two-day event concludes on Saturday evening with the “Light Your Way Christmas Light Parade” presented by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The parade has very quickly become one of the largest parades of its kind in the Midwest. It heads east from Fourth and Wabash and ends on 9 1/2 Street.
Due to the generosity of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation (one of our community’s shining stars) and the “Guys Who Give,” the Miracle workers and our nearly 20,000 attendees are protected by new lighted street barriers on all corners of the event.
The main goals of the Miracle have been to build a child-centric, safe event to bring people downtown and to collect money and canned goods. They will be used to supply area soup kitchens and pantries. Please bring some non-perishable can goods and a few dollars to start the holiday season by helping our friends and neighbors down on their luck.
Listed below are but a few of the many events planned. A full list, schedule and event map will be published in a special insert in Thursday’s Tribune-Star and also on the Miracle website and Facebook page.
• Returning this year — the Miracle Ice Skating Rink on the Vigo County School Administration Building parking lot.
• Eat at one of the many downtown restaurants and shop in the businesses as well as the heated tents of the outdoor Holiday Bazaar.
• Downtown Merchants Window Decorating Contest.
• The Terre Haute Savings Bank Charity Tree Decorating Contest.
• Craft-making activities at the Swope and the Children’s Museum.
• Holiday Happenings at the Vigo County Public Library.
• Coca-Cola Polar Bears.
• Family Gingerbread House Building and Exhibit at the Ohio Building sponsored by Vectren.
• Ride the Miracle Train around the Festival powered by Duke Energy.
• View the “Can You Build It” exhibit of art made entirely of cans and other non-perishable food in the iconic Indiana Theatre. It’s the fastest growing event of the Miracle. Thank you, Indiana Theatre.
• Take your free family pictures inside of a oversized clear Snow Globe.
• Madrigal singers, choral groups, great foods, surprise guests and so much more.
In the words of young Tiny Tim in the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol“, “God Bless Us Every One”.
I look forward to seeing you at the Miracle.
Merry Christmas.
— Terry Hogan, For The Miracle Committee, Terre Haute
Business as usual on budget actions
These Capitol Hill clowns have yet to legislate concrete FY 2020 spending levels for agencies, departments and programs of the federal government.
Each of the 12 pieces of appropriations legislation should have been voted on, in place and signed into law by the president by no later than Oct. 1. It’s now Thanksgiving; yet these politicians have done nothing along the lines toward completing this authorization and appropriations process.
As the House plays its ongoing impeachment games with the Nadler Freak Show Judiciary Committee taking over from Schiff’s Intelligence Committee’s “bomb cyclone” impeachment inquiry of the president, it’s another one of Capitol Hill’s Continuing Resolution fall-back stunts to fund the government on a provisional basis to Dec. 20.
That’s when the federal government will run-out of money. To exacerbate an already pathetic state of Washington, D.C. affairs, mainstream media and cable news outlet talking-heads currently predict a House presidential impeachment vote will likewise occur on the 20th.
This, while Pelosi has been holding-up a USMC trade deal by simply refusing to submit such to the floor of the House for a vote on this critical legislation which involves manufacturing, agriculture, and automobile sectors. It’s pathetic when the president of Mexico has to call Pelosi to find out if, or when, she’s finally going to act on this initiative.
From a defense authorization standpoint, these continuing resolutions furthermore vitiate military planning, budgeting, funding and procurement procedures with defense contractors in their collective capacity to build and develop strategic weapons systems critical to the national security, vital economic and geopolitical interests of the United States.
Lastly, Navy shipbuilding programs are at a standstill. Those who build this nation’s warships are being laid off due to the problematic uncertainties related to these continuing resolutions as a part of Congress’ whiplash funding schemes.
What was opined initially as Capitol Hill clowns who revel in labeling themselves as national leaders during their little Georgetown northwest Washington, D.C., venue-style cocktail parties, pardon my mistake.
I meant morons.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
