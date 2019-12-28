Educators deserve more respect from state legislators
My daughter, my daughter-in-law and my niece are all educators in the state of Indiana. I support the efforts of the State Rep. Tonya Pfaff 100 percent in her efforts to raise concerns about the sad plight of our educators. I would think that most of our current legislators are products of the public school system. The system worked for them and helped make them what they are today. For the life of me, I cannot understand why so many of them are so disrespectful to our current public school teachers. I would hope they listen to Rep. Pfaff as she knows firsthand the multitude of problems teachers face today.
Besides listening and learning from my daughter, daughter-in-law and niece all that our educators do for our youth daily in the classroom, I had the opportunity to watch these professionals through my post-retirement job as a custodian with the Vigo County School Corp., assigned to West Vigo High School.
After retiring from the Indiana Department of Corrections I began to look for something else that would interest me. I was informed the school system had a great need for substitute teachers, so I went to West Vigo High School to discuss this possibility. The principal informed me that he would be happy to have me as a substitute teacher and he would be able to pay me $8 an hour. He then asked if I would be interested in becoming a full-time school custodian and that job paid $15 per hour. I was shocked there was such a difference in pay and understood why there was a shortage of substitute teachers.
Needless to say, I accepted the custodian position and for the next 3½ years I enjoyed being in that school daily. I graduated from West Vigo with the class of 1969 and to be able to be there in a new capacity gave me great insight to the work and dedication the entire staff has for educating our community’s youth.
My summer days began at 6 a.m. I would arrive at the school only to see coaches of our various sport teams already hard at work on the field, in the gym or weight room, getting things ready for the student athletes when they arrived for their summer workouts. These coaches were often still at school working when my workday was done 10 hours later. Our music department was busy all summer long, getting our band ready for those home games, supporting our teams.
Throughout my day, all summer long, teachers would be in and out of their classrooms, many bringing in materials and other classroom supplies they had purchased with their own money, getting their classrooms perfectly ready for the beginning of the new school year. I was truly amazed at the dedication these professionals had for our school and the youth who attend.
As a custodian of a school, you really get to see so much of how the school operates. During the regular school year I would work from 2:30 to 11 p.m. I saw teachers still working when my shift was over. They would be busy working on things like a school play or a musical. I would see a bus pull up to the school near the end of my shift, carrying one of our athletic teams returning from a game or a meet. I would stop by the administrative offices before I would leave for the night and often the counselor would still be working in the office.
The administrators all have families of their own, yet they are each on call 24 hours a day, they put in 50 to 60 hours per week, all to provide a safe, positive environment for our students.
They care deeply for West Vigo High School and each of the youth who attend there.
I loved my time at West Vigo High School, both as a student and as an employee, and I will miss the students and staff. The students were so much fun to be around and I found them all to be so respectful, even toward the janitors. To the administrators, teachers and all the support staff, I want to say thank you for all that you do and that I will miss our interactions. You all make our community high school a special place; keep up the great work.
I believe all of our Vigo County schools have the same kind of caring, dedicated staff that I know West Vigo High School has and they all deserve the respect from our legislators. I have had the great opportunity to watch our educators, firsthand, with my own eyes, and I believe they deserve better support from the state level. After all, many of those leaders were educated in schools just like West Vigo.
— Bradley W. Kesler, West Vigo High School, Class of 1969
