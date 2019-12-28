Downtown would better location for new VA clinic
I learned recently that the VA is opening a much larger clinic for veterans in Terre Haute.
That is great news for veterans and the people of the Terre Haute area.
However, I believe that the location proposed for the clinic on the east edge of the city along the Indiana 46 retail corridor is a mistake. As a veteran and former resident of Terre Haute and a frequent visitor to the city, I feel that the VA clinic should be located in the center of downtown Terre Haute.
Putting the clinic downtown would mean that it was much closer to both Union Hospital and Regional Hospital and affiliated medical offices. It will also be near the Terre Haute transit central station for limited income and elderly veterans to use to access the clinic via all the bus routes in the city.
Therefore, I urge the veterans organizations of Terre Haute and Vigo County and the elected officials to work with the VA to move the clinic location to downtown Terre Haute to better serve all the veterans in the city and general area.
— Fred Lanahan, Fort Wayne
Looking for some accountability
I saw your editorial on the primary election controversy in the county clerk’s office.
Good luck on getting any information.
It was a lot of hanky-panky going on. And still goes on. Somebody must have called in a lot of favors to get a candidate’s name on the ballot first.
All I can say is I hope the new council person doesn’t let her spouse control, influence and guide her decisions that she makes as a council person. And also has a good sense when to abstain from votes that come up for the TH fire department, to keep down conflict of interest.
But the problem they have is, it doesn’t make any difference who done it. The officeholder should be held accountable.
— Ed Willis, Terre Haute
