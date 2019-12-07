Change begins with individual
I recently went to my public library and checked out two books by one of my favorite authors, Andy Andrews. Both of them I read several years ago; “The Traveler’s Gift: Seven Decisions That Determine Personal Success” and “The Noticer.” I felt compelled to read them again.
The second reading brought even more insight to the message in these books. The seven decisions include taking ownership of your life, seeking wisdom, serving others, being a person of action, having a decided heart, choosing to be happy, forgiveness, and persisting without exception. The book, “The Noticer”, deals with changing your perspective which will change how you view others’ actions and behaviors. Both are excellent books. It is my hope that one of these books will one day be the Vigo County Public Library’s choice for the Big Read community read. Being a reader expands your world, your thoughts, and allows you to see different perspectives that you would not have understood otherwise. I dare you to become a reader if you are not already. It will change you for the better; guaranteed.
We see horrible things in the news. I believe most people think it is someone else’s job to fix the problems that families, communities and our country are facing. I take ownership of my life and my future with the choices and actions I take. If I don’t like what I’m seeing and I want to change it, then it starts with me.
I now see that this principle also applies to community. If we as a community see things that need to change, then we as a community need to take responsibility for it. We should not expect the mayor, the County Council, or any one person or group bear that responsibility. We need to take ownership of what is happening and come together to create needed change. I see this principle applied to country. If we as a country see things that need to change, then we as citizens need to come together to bring about that change. It is not the sole responsibility of our leaders or lawmakers.
We as citizens need to take ownership of our country and take responsibility for the problems that are happening and coming together to find solutions. Families need to hold themselves accountable as well. The responsibility falls to each of us.
I see clearly now, after reading these books again, how to change my family, my community, my country, and the world for that matter. It starts with me. If I do one positive thing to make myself a better person today, then I have changed my family, my community, my country, and the world for that matter, and maybe even inspired someone else in the process.
If every person who reads this decides make one positive change in themselves, then they have also changed the world. We are the world. We are our country. We are our community. We are the families. Dare to make a positive change in yourself, and in doing so, you can change the world, too.
Maybe it simply starts with becoming a reader. Your public library is ready and waiting and welcomes you. You will be surprised what you discover there and how it changes you for the better. And when you become a better person the world is a better place ... instantly.
— Christine Bradfield, Terre Haute
No mistake when voting for Trump
In the Nov. 27 Tribune-Star, Mr. Jon Moore had the unmitigated gall to make the following statement, “It’s a sad state of affairs knowing that there are many who will defend a person devoid of any moral attributes (referring to President Trump), simply because they don’t want to admit a possible error in judgment.”
These pundits never spell out the lacking moral attributes they are speaking of, they just use the scatter-gun approach. Well, Mr. Moore, you apparently are siding with a person who aided and abetted probably the worst sexual predator to ever occupy the White House. Not only did Crocked Hillary try to discredit but tried to destroy every victim of this predator who came forward. Then when she was Secretary of State she mishandled classified materials with classified materials being stored on a private server where they were vulnerable to any hacker. She destroyed or had destroyed evidence which was subpoenaed by the House of Representatives. Some classified materials were found on a laptop shared by her assistant and the assistant’s sexual predator husband.
AG Comey outlined a whole litany of offenses she committed but then he and the other corrupt Obama officials protected her from charges. Many of these Obama officials have been relieved and are under investigation themselves now. She and her campaign used foreign sources to try to sabotage candidate, then President, Trump with the false “Steele Dossier.”
Approximately 65 million of us did not make a mistake voting for President Trump over Crocked Hillary and I will be voting for him again given the field of socialist and near communist candidates running as Democrats in the 2020 presidential primary.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.