We live in a society overly familiar with crises. War, opioids, natural disasters and now, apparently, student loan debt. A simple Google search for “student loan debt” produces numerous entries characterizing it as a “crisis” within the first page of results.
Currently, the United States has approximately $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt. At first glance, that number may sound large enough to constitute a crisis. However, the national auto-loan debt, in comparison, totals approximately $1.2 trillion. Yet no one calls auto-loan debt a national “crisis,” nor does such debt hinder many consumers from purchasing a new vehicle. Currently, the average price of a new vehicle is around $36,000. All the while, the average student loan debt per person is approximately $32,000. Interestingly, a vehicle is described as a depreciating asset, as it notably loses value when you drive it off of the lot. However, a college education, in contrast, is an appreciating asset, as the knowledge and skills gained promote future opportunity.
Student loan debt is a personal, individual investment — not a crisis. Continuing the comparison with a new vehicle, we individually think about what we can personally afford when purchasing a new car. The national auto-loan debt is inconsequential to our personal decision of committing to a payment plan to obtain a vehicle.
In the same way, individuals considering post-secondary education should make personal judgments to determine if college is right for them and what amount of student loan debt they can commit to paying back. Students should not use the collective numbers of national student debt or the crisis narrative to guide their opinion or judgement on the value of college.
Actively thinking about the $1.5 trillion debt total and “crisis” label may unfairly influence students and their parents’ judgment on a college education. The word — crisis — depicts funding a college education as dangerous, insecure, and risky. The negative connotation that comes with such a word likely dissuades students from attending college and experiencing its benefits.
College is not for everyone – a point that must be acknowledged. Yet, for those who attend and graduate, the benefits of higher education are typically unmatched. For example, The Bureau of Labor Statistics figures from 2017 show those with a bachelor’s degree had a median weekly wage of almost $500 more than those with only a high school diploma, which adds up to about $27,000 more a year. With the average student loan debt around $32,000, a bachelor’s degree is typically worth the cost of the loans it takes to complete the degree.
Student debt isn’t a crisis, it’s a graduate’s ladder to higher earning potential and greater opportunity. However, that ladder does come at a price, so a personal decision must be made when determining the appropriate course of action.
This was the decision I confronted four years ago when I chose to attend Wabash College, a small – yet prestigious, private liberal arts school in Crawfordsville, Indiana. As a first-generation college student, who is financially supporting my enrollment entirely by myself, I was initially frightened at the debt I had to acquire to pursue a more promising and financially stable future. Now in my senior year nearing graduation, with one job offer already secured, my student loans are not a pressing concern. I have confidence that the opportunities I now have as an ensuing graduate will allow me to repay that initial investment in due time.
To my fellow students and future graduates, let’s reframe the conversation around student loan debt. Let’s associate higher education — our key to personal growth — not with war, addictions, and disasters, but with advancement and prosperity. From now on I’ll refer to my student loans as what they truly are, a personal investment — not a crisis.
— Jacob Dean, Brazil
Health venture risky for vets
Congratulations to Veteran Health Indiana for finally deciding to build a new VA Health Center out on U.S. 40 and 46 right behind Walmart.
Now the veterans will get their medical needs taken care of and then will be able to go right down the street and spend what money they have left at the new gambling casino they are going to build. Good grief.
— Charlie Barth, Terre Haute
