We can effectively bring about social change
Many people equate socialism with communism. Socialism is defined as an economic system. Communism is defined as a political system. They both differ from our systems of capitalism and democracy. The use of these systems has been in place since the beginning of our country. Typically, when a country progresses, it experiences “growing pains.” And many times this leads to social conflict and then to social change. Since the 1960s our country has been in a period of turmoil. How we handle this remains to be seen because there has been tremendous resistance to many of these advancements.
The ones who want this country to remain a capitalistic society are the ones who benefit from it the most … mainly the super wealthy, who are in the top one-half of the 1% of the population. Regarding numbers alone, they would be considered the minority. However, they retain their control by using an iron-fisted power over the majority of people in this country. Therefore, power, wealth and control are all related and interconnected. [Eugene] Debs understood what was occurring. And, he attempted to rectify the situation.
A very simple solution would be for everyone to leave everybody else alone. It seems this was the goal of the founders of this great nation. But, since this seems to be impossible, there are several scenarios that may happen. One dramatic option would be for the millions and millions of people who do not comprise the super-elite of society, to over-turn the rich, powerful elitist. For that to happen, everyone needs to join together. That’s possible but not probable because of the “us vs. them” mentality that the super-wealthy have been enjoying for centuries. They do this by continually keeping the less powerful in constant turmoil. It’s great for the wealthy but harmful for the rest of the country.
In addition, there are disparities in how the death penalty is administered. The rich buy their way out because only they can afford the best of the best lawyers. White-collar crimes are treated differently from street crimes because the power elite oversee making the laws that apply only to the have-nots. Criminologists study this phenomenon and the results are reported. However, only when individuals become involved in the criminal justice system, do most people understand this or do they even seem to care about it. Where does the “justice for all” fit into this?
The call for social change began in the 1960s. More and more of our individual rights are being eroded. Most people would agree that we all deserve better than this. Therefore, the expression “we’re just one paycheck away from disaster” rings true for many people.
9-11 united most Americans, briefly. This terrible tragedy proved our country can be unified again. However, it came at a tremendous cost. Lives were lost, and billions of taxpayer dollars were funded to fight international terrorism from occurring on American soil, and laws were enacted quickly to protect us.
In addition, we are all descended from immigrants who came from other countries, except Native Americans. Maybe some things aren’t working for the benefit of most Americans, anymore. However, we need to be working together in order to bring about positive social change, before it’s too late. The divisiveness that’s occurring now is counterproductive.
A sad reminder of the treatment of Native Americans, which was incorrectly depicted in the school history books is one example of how not to treat our fellow humans. Native Americans were mistreated and lied to. And, this was how the natives were re-payed for teaching the settlers how to farm and how to protect the land they loved. Once again, greed and a sense of superiority took over. Native Americans have needed assistance for decades. This is another sad example of the classic theory “Blaming the Victim.”
Apparently, there is never any responsibility for actions taken. Sometimes consequences are purposeful and sometimes they are not. Usually, someone suffers. There wasn’t any accountability. Not enough people challenged what was happening. This occurred partly because of fear, but mostly because it was easier to simply not become involved if it was deemed to be “someone else’s problem.”
We can effectively bring about social change. However, it is rarely simple and almost never quick. The laize-faire attitude that has been the norm for far too long will not sustain our country in the future.
My suggestion is to please listen to the words of the ‘60s song “For What It’s Worth.” And then reflect on the meaning behind those lyrics because they seem to hold a clear reflection of society today just as much as they did back then.
In conclusion, peace, love and rock ‘n’ roll.
— Dottie Rigsby, Terre Haute
St. Ben Festival enjoyed by all
The 2019 St. Benedict 23rd Community Festival was held the weekend of July 12 and 13 with large crowds enjoying our community atmosphere with great music, silent auction, good food, children games, church tours, Texas Poker, our beer garden and raffles. Our successful festival allows us to continue support to our soup kitchen, prison ministry, youth programs, young adult groups, and general maintenance of our historic church and its campus. Our thanks to over 3,000 visitors who attended the two-day event. Our St. Benedict family appreciates your support.
As in the past, the entertainment was great with three bands each night. The music was rock ‘n’ roll Friday night followed by country music Saturday night. Thank you to all of the band members, stage builders, stage crews, announcers and the lighting and sound teams.
The festival was a success due in part to the efforts of our local media, social media and friends of the festival. The Tribune-Star had a great article and photos from Friday night activity on Saturday’s front page providing us with great coverage. WTHI-TV, My Fox 10 and WTWO-TV have also worked closely with us for years promoting and covering the festival, including live broadcasts during the event. Radio stations Hi-99 and Mix FM have both promoted our event for years. Media once again provided coverage on local TV channels, and all were great supporting partners.
We also thank Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Terre Haute, Inc., The Haute Savings Bank’s and First Financial Bank’s electronic signs coverage. We appreciate the support from everyone helping to promote this two-day event. This was our 23rd annual festival, and every year the continued support of these great partners has helped us grow.
The festival would not be possible without the efforts of over 200 volunteers from the community and our parish. A special thanks goes out to the ISU football team, the Terre Haute North Patriots football team, and Gibault Children’s Services. People from all over the Wabash Valley worked alongside our parish volunteers to set up and run our festival making it truly a community festival. A very special thanks to the skilled union electricians, apprentices, and interns from Sycamore Engineering who donated their time to run the electrical wiring needed and help set up and tear down for the festival weekend. This marks the 23rd year of their involvement.
Our festival’s success is due to the many business, corporate and individual sponsorships of our entertainment, kids games and food. T
heir generosity was evident in the quality of entertainment, food and fun provided and contributed greatly to its financial success. The Wabash Valley businesses community truly came together while contributing to our success.
Last but certainly not least, we want to thank our 40-plus team captains, 100-plus volunteers from the parish, their families, friends, and the staff at St. Benedicts who put in the many long hours needed to ensure the festival would be a huge success and enjoyed by all.
— Brian Kiefer and Dan Weber, Co-chairs, St. Benedict Community Festival Committee
— Father Martin Day, pastor
Recall the days of pragmatists
Imagine two political entities. On one side President Donald Trump and the four Democratic congresswomen of color known as the “Squad”, and on the other President Lyndon Johnson and Illinois Republican Senator Everett Dirksen.
Seasoned observers may recall phrases like “smoke-filled room” where cigar-chomping politicians supposedly met behind closed doors to make decisions intended for voters. “Arm twisting” was another dubious term attributed to politicians who exercised “persuasion” to get what they wanted. President Johnson was a skilled practitioner. To some degree, history has judged this an era of highly flawed “ends justifies the means” leaders.
Can you imagine grown men making decisions on our behalf in such a shady manner?
I can, and I miss those days.
You see, those men got things done.
In October 1996, Chicago journalist James Warren explained how Johnson and Dirksen, despite being political rivals, managed to pass landmark legislation: “Party loyalty did not get in the way,” Warren writes. “Indeed, it was Dirksen who made the nominating speech at the 1964 Republican National Convention for Barry Goldwater, who proceeded to be crushed by Johnson in the general election.”
Can you see President Trump and any “Squad” member exercise similar cooperation today?
President Johnson, a Democrat, and Senator Dirksen, with some other Republicans, found a way to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act without acrimony. In the 1960s, pragmatism was the go-to position when all else failed. Now both sides just default to obstinance.
What a shame. You could once vote undesirables out of office. It was a perk of American citizenship. If you don’t vote, the reasoning goes, don’t complain.
Understood, but what do you do when there’s nothing but undesirables?
Both political parties could help by offering better candidates.
Republicans with a conscience and a little backbone could support someone to challenge Trump in the primaries (Mitt Romney, perhaps?). Former Republican House speaker Paul Ryan in a recent book interview said “(Trump) didn’t know anything about government” and was frequently tempted to “scold” the President. Conservative Ryan ought to know.
Nancy Pelosi’s “squad” should stop mud wrestling with the President over every tweet. He’s better at it than they are. Just field a sensible candidate and stop insulting each other.
It’s cold comfort, but we can be glad that the Civil Rights Act didn’t depend on people like President Trump and current Democratic lawmakers.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
III
