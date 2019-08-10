The future is in non-fossil energy
Thank you, Erin Roth, for your supportive article about the oil and natural gas industry (Aug. 3, 2019).
You say that we can keep fuel prices affordable and also environmentally compatible? We all wish that was true. We can certainly thank our great-great-grand-parents for developing the internal combustion engine and electrical power generation.
Certainly, the petroleum and natural gas industries have contributed greatly to the advance of the human condition in the past two centuries. We have inherited these technologies from these past generations. They were simply trying to improve the human condition, in their time. They were completely innocent of the consequences of what they were creating.
But, the hard science of atmospheric chemistry is now teaching us a new reality. Dumping all that burned fossil carbon is changing the climate of the whole planet. The present generation of people living today, you and me and everyone else — we know the consequences.
Carbon dioxide absorbs infrared radiation that would otherwise be released back out into space. By burning “fossil” carbon that has been sequestered for millions of years, we are driving up CO2 concentrations in our atmosphere.
We now know the truth — it is now our responsibility to stop burning fossil carbon. We can use biogenic carbon — instead of fossil carbon — that is the whole basis of the biofuels industry. We can directly harness solar energy to generate electricity, or indirectly via wind turbines, or hydroelectric power.
But we have to stop digging up and burning fossil carbon. That is the technological challenge of our generation. We can keep our cars, trucks, airplanes and electricity, but we have to stop using fossil carbon.
Let’s encourage the oil and gas industry to become our future “energy industries” by converting all their financial and technological resources to non-fossil based sources of energy.
— Kirk Cobb, Retired biofuels engineer
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
