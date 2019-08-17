Memories of a big night in Terre Haute
Earlier this month, Aug. 7, was the 40th anniversary of a celebration at Hulman Center with Sen. Birch Bayh, Congressman John Myers and special reps from Washington, D.C. and many dignitaries from around Indiana. There was a huge turnout.
I was Master of Ceremonies for the First Year Birthday Party celebration of the American Association of Retired Persons, Senior Community Service Employment Program (AARP-SCSEP) celebration.
I have a copy of 1979 Tribune article about that event. I can truly say some of the most exciting years of my life happened while I was program director of AARP/NRTA for the seven counties in Area Seven’s Agency on Aging. It’s sad that Bayh and Myers aren’t still around so we could celebrate memories of that special event. They were both very special men.
After two years as program director in Terre Haute, I transferred to Gainesville, Florida, and later to Santa Cruz, California, where I continued as program director of AARP-SCSEP until I retired. Every nonprofit agency and AARP enrollee in the Indiana seven-county area contributed to the first-year’s success of SCSEP and to this celebration and now 40 years later I would say thank you once again for that big party. The Wabash Valley Banjo Strummers provided music for a sing-a-long. There were public officials from all over Indiana on stage to pay tribute to the folks who made this program available in Indiana and to make it successful.
I think there’s an AARP-SCSEP program still active in Terre Haute, but I haven’t found it listed in the phone book. Their office was most recently south of library on Poplar Street in the same building. The goal of SCSEP is to help folks age 55 and older to become employed — while at the same time providing employees to social service nonprofit agencies. A very valuable program. The ultimate goal is to find unsubsidized employment for folks who still want and need to work.
Being hired as director for Area Seven’s AARP/SCSEP program was very unexpected. Could even classify as a miracle. I had just completed my masters degree at FIU (Miami) after living in Florida 12 years. Now I was on my way to California to “make my fortune.”
But first I wanted to drive through my hometown of Terre Haute (a bit out of the way) to say hi and bye to my family in Terre Haute. My trip to California was to make my fortune and retire although I knew no one there nor where to start looking for a job.
While in Terre Haute, I was talked into visiting the local employment agency for a job interview with a Washington, D.C., organization. Reluctantly, I obliged but with no intention of staying in Terre Haute. However, the Lord works in mysterious ways. I was hired at that interview. I was now the program director of AARP’s Senior Community Service Employment Program — effective immediately. I was excited and a bit overwhelmed to find myself employed in a good job with a decent income and some benefits, but a long way from California.
On the downside, I had no office and was told there was no funding for one. I would need to locate free space and free utilities. The program could provide me a phone, travel expenses and two enrollees to work in the office (when I found one), a job developer and an office assistant. My supervisor worked in St. Louis. Within one year we were operating like a “well- oiled” machine. (Thanks to the mayor for sharing a vacant truck garage on North Fifth Street for offices.)
Terre Haute and Vigo County recognized the value of the program and pitched in with office supplies. Those same nonprofit agencies made this one-year birthday celebration “happen.” It seemed every non-profit organization in the seven-county area participated in the celebration with booths, gifts, refreshments, attendance and flowers. I will never forget that day, even though it was 40 years ago. We were so honored that Sen. Bayh and Congressman Myers chose to join our celebration as speakers.
— Pat Creasey, Terre Haute
