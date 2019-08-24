Great need for CODA shelter
The closing of Terre Haute’s domestic violence center by the Council on Domestic Abuse due to lack of state funding is appalling. This means many women in the Wabash Valley will be beaten, threatened by their partners with death, and some will likely lose their lives.
In addition, the commonality among mass shooters is having grown up in a home where domestic violence was present.
I call on state Rep. Bob Heaton and state Sen. Jon Ford to recognize the need to protect women in dangerous domestic situations. This is time to step up for women in the Terre Haute area. Should a woman not be offered sanctuary due to lack of funding by the state of Indiana, these men are partially responsible.
I’m formerly from the Wabash Valley area and now live in a community of 8,000 which has a domestic violence center to shelter women. Terre Haute is a community of 60,000 — over seven times larger.
— Dr. Pam Farris, Rochelle, Ill.
Appreciation for shelter event
The Humane Society recently held the Clear The Shelter event and it was a great success. Over 400 visited the shelter. We had 40 adoptions.
Thank you for all the sponsors who supported us. Especially WTWO-TV/WAWV-TV which over the past 13 years have helped us raise $150,000 and sponsored Pet of the Week the past 25 years.
Thank you Terre Haute Humane Society staff and volunteers for working hard every day for the animals. You are making a difference. As I spent the day there I saw many happy families leaving with a new member for the family and smiles upon their faces.
Serving on the board I see the difference we are making for each animal coming through our door as they are welcomed with love and care. As most shelters are tight with budgets, I would encourage you to give a contribution to your local shelters and volunteer your time. I am proud to serve on the Terre Haute Humane Society Shelter Board.
— Rick Burger, Duke Energy Manager
Terre Haute
