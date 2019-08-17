Divisive words hurting nation
Members of our Congregation’s Leadership Team just returned from the annual assembly of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR), where they joined more than 650 leaders of orders of Catholic sisters who sent a letter to President Trump imploring him to end all divisive language.
Our entire Leadership Team also felt compelled to expand on this letter.
Our Congregation is a community of Catholic women religious who collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy.
We are not perfect. But our mission as a Congregation is to live the Gospel’s message of love, mercy and justice in today’s world. We strive to achieve this every day.
And in today’s world, marked with so much violence and hatred, we call on those leading our nation to stand up and lead. No one is in a greater position to stand up and lead than President Trump.
Through the eyes of the world, the President is the face of our nation. Every President’s words and actions have consequences. We are dismayed by President Trump’s continued hostile language, which brings about disunity and discord, not only here, but across the globe.
We write to ask President Trump to put an end to this polarizing language. It continues to create division in our country and throughout the world.
Great leaders inspire others around them to act toward achieving a common goal. Great leaders are admired. Great leaders are remembered for their positive contributions to humanity.
We will continue to pray, Mr. President, that you have the fortitude to put an end to these hateful words and hope that you will steer our country in a moral and just direction.
— Sister Dawn Tomaszewski, General Superior; Sister Lisa Stallings, Vicar and General Councilor, and Sisters Mary Beth Klingel, Jeanne Hagelskamp and Jenny Howard, General Councilors
The Sisters of Providence Leadership Team
III
