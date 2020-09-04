Follow a path that benefits all the citizens
There is a Yellow Brick Road leading to The Emerald City — Washington, D.C., which is paved with impoverishment, racism, militarism and environmental degradation; these lead to poverty for the many and enrichment for the few. A few powerful individuals and multi-national corporations are hijacking the great land of Oz.
The only way to save our constitutional democracy is through a free and fair election in November. The Great Oz in Washington is fanning the pandemic through inaction, inviting foreign interference in our election, and sabotaging the Postal Service all in hopes of stripping people of the right to vote. He is pitting the peoples of the four lands of Oz against each other when they must stand united against corruption.
Our governor, Eric Holcomb, is complicit in this hijacking of our democracy. He is refusing to allow Hoosiers to have access to universal vote by mail which would make voting safer, prevent the spread of disease, and protect those working in physical polling places.
Cowardly Lion: If our governor only had the courage to stand up to the Great Oz, he would stand up to urge his fellow partisans in Washington to protect our sacred right to vote, and not make the people choose between casting a vote and risking their personal health. Our governor seems to suffer from the same malady as myself or he would have made vote by mail a universal option during this time of pandemic and would have voiced a public objection, to federal efforts to sabotage the post office.
Tin Woodsman: If our governor only had a heart, he would not be complicit in exposing more Hoosiers to infection and possible death. If he had a heart, he would not be making it more difficult for the poor, people of color, and those who are “essential (sacrificial) workers” to vote. If he had a heart, he would extend the period for voting and allow registered voters the right to vote by mail and would make election day a holiday so that all those who want to vote in person can do so safely, despite conflicting work hours.
Scarecrow: If our governor only had a brain, he would see that he is putting the health of older poll workers, and many Republican voters at risk, and threatening their right to vote, in his brain, he would see that he may be turning our election into a super-spreader event. If he only had a brain, he would see that elections which are not fair are meaningless, and government without choice is dictatorship.
Dorothy: I have seen a lot on my journey through the land of Oz. I have seen Gillikins pitted against Quadlings, and Munchkins Pitted against Winkies, simply because of skin color, zip code, or immigrant status. I have seen a government complicit in the spread of a deadly contagion and people who are willing to give up their own health, and their own rights, to hurt other citizens simply because they have been deceived by the men behind the curtain into hate. I have seen flying monkeys sent to disrupt constitutionally protected peaceful protests. I have seen, efforts of politicians to select their voters and to suppress the right to vote. I have seen many of our political leaders spit on their oaths to work for the general welfare of all Americans, and to promote liberty and justice for all, in order to line the pockets of the 1% and multi-national corporations.
Our governor’s duty is to protect the lives, livelihoods and rights of all citizens, not pander to national officials. He is putting democracy, liberty and justice at risk, in order to play partisan politics with our election.
— Robert Dodson, Centerpoint
Alternative facts about pandemic
Aug. 22, 2020, in the Opinion section of the Trib-Star, Michael Loveall once again shows his pure hatred for a businessman who beat a covey of professional, lifelong politicians. The long screed is mostly filled with nonsense splattered with outright lies. To start with, he says President Trump should have warned people about COVID-19 before Christmas 2019. President Trump was not made aware of it until January.
And, Mr. Loveall, President Trump is not the only one to get the security briefings which included the virus information. Nancy Pelosi, yes Nancy Pelosi, among others in Congress, also get the briefings. Why didn’t Nancy Pelosi do something about it?
Oh, that’s right, she and the Democrats were occupied with something much more pressing, impeaching President Trump on a pack of bought and paid for lies furnished by the Democratic Party with the help of GB and Russian operatives.
President Trump took action as the very first case of the virus was reported in the USA. He was widely criticized and made fun of by the news media and Democrat leaders. Pelosi went to China Town and was hugging everyone in sight and yucking it up. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said to go out and party, go about your usual activities, both after Trump’s warning. Dr. Fauci, who is supposed to be the most highly regarded authority on virus, and served in other administrations, said Trump was overreacting.
Mr. Loveall says, “he (President Trump) thought the consumption of bleach would handle the problem.” That is a lie. Trump said no such thing. Give us your source on that, Mr. Loveall. Then he goes on to say, “he (President Trump) suggested the problem would be solved by the ingestion of hydroxychloroquine that was proven to be ineffective.” Hydroxychloroquine has not been proven to be ineffective and a study of 2,171 doctors has said it is effective; 72% of docs in Spain have used it with good results. It was laughed at and made fun of by the news media and people like Mr. Loveall in the USA simply because Trump had suggested it might be useful.
There is just too much nonsense to cover here but as a final point, Mr. Loveall says, “now the Trump Administration is calling for parents to put their children at risk for alleged economic gain (political gain) by sending their loved ones into perhaps a disease ridden cauldron, commonly referred to as school.” Another completely false representation.
For one thing, it has been proven that children have a very low rate of infection and when they do get it they are usually not seriously affected by it. Most countries of the world have resumed school. Some never stopped. Just this morning, Aug, 23, there was news reported that a study of 19,000 children in child care facilities only found 4 cases of the virus. Just what do you expect people who must work to do with their children who are not in school? They will put a good many of them in child care facilities.
Now Mr. Loveall, both Dr. Fauci and Dr. Redfield, Director of U.S. Centers of Disease, both under oath, recommend children returning to school before the recent House committee investigation so we can all see that Mr. Loveall’s aim is simply hate for President Trump not actual fact.
Also, about half of the deaths from the virus have been infected seniors who were sent back to nursing homes which were not equipped to handle them where more seniors were then infected and died while vast facilities furnished by Trump equipped to handle the infection sat largely unused.
Secondly, in my opinion it was financially expedient for health providers to list causes of death as from the virus even though the actual cause may have been from something else. Google has furnished most of the source for the above information. Google is not President Trump friendly.
Since Mr. Loveall obviously considers himself so much wiser than President Trump, I wonder how many Resorts, Hotels and Historic Buildings he owns worldwide and how many articles he has had written about how he rescued floundering major construction projects bringing them in successfully ahead of schedule and below budget? Was there an article about how Mr. Loveall helped saved Terre Haute or any other place?
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Illinois
Attention needed at stoplights, crosswalks
A city this size needs a better stoplight maintenance person. Come on, Mayor Bennett, you say we have a surplus of money in our budget. But every day we sit and wait on stop light turn lanes to go through the cycle and with not a car in site in those lanes.
Just a short list and i’m sure there are more: 25th and Wabash; Canal and Margaret; 25th and Locust.
How about crosswalks at 25th and 8th Avenue? When the light is red, northbound crosswalk shows “come on across.” Sure glad there is not a school near there.
What about the Ohio and 25th crosswalk, the green and red southbound?
I’m just saying there is a lot of money being wasted on gas for the city and the public just sitting around waiting on your light to change.
— David Jenkins, Terre Haute
•••
