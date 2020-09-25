For America, it’s Trump vs. Biden
On the eve of the upcoming presidential election, as Americans, we need to closely examine our choice for President before we cast our ballot. We have a choice between the America that Donald Trump has created or the America Joe Biden envisions.
In other words, we have a choice of putting America first or putting Americans first.
Donald Trump has shown that putting America first leads to total discord. We are considered a joke by most of the free world. I say this with some confidence because my wife and I hosted a German exchange student in 1987 who we still stay in contact with. She has visited with us several times over the years and was even back to be a bridesmaid in our daughter’s wedding. We talk on Skype about politics here and in Germany. I feel she is somewhat of an expert on what Europeans think of us and it’s not flattering.
Russian leadership on the other hand seems to love the way we are being governed. It’s like they think our leadership is trying to mimic theirs and they love the fact that our leadership is driving a wedge between the rest of the free world and the United States.
Between the coronavirus and the racial violence, which Trump has encouraged, and the racial bias that continues in this country, which Trump still denies exists, his lack of leadership has stood out above all else. He uses lies to fuel the discord in our country to try and maintain his grip on power.
Why?
For his own personal benefit, not the good of our country.
Joe Biden, on the other hand, puts the good of all Americans first. “All Americans”, not just the ones that support him and his policies. He is capable of showing empathy for those who feel that the system is fighting against them. Unlike Trump, who uses that same group to be the butt of his sometimes cruel jokes that do nothing to help unite, but further divide, this country.
Biden has years of experience of working with not only Congress but the citizens of our great country to bring about change that improves all lives in America. Biden has experienced personal tragedy in ways that most of us have not. Yet he came out of those tragedies, not bitter, but with a sense of compassion for others and a desire to fight for the improvement of the lives around him.
As president, Biden can return our position to one of respect and strength, not only in our country, but in countries that make up today’s changing world. He is a man who is willing to face challenges and encourage change that is in all our citizens’ best interest. To return to America the greatness envisioned by the men who founded our country, and the men and women who have fought since for change that will bring freedom and equality to us all.
The last day to register to vote in Indiana is Oct. 5. I ask everyone to register and vote, regardless of who you choose to vote for. It is our duty as citizens of this country to make our feelings in the direction this country is moving known. This election must reflect the will of all our people.
Your one vote does count. Whether you agree or disagree with me, cast your vote.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Restoring bridge brings appreciation
I would like to thank the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department for the restoration of Irishman Bridge. I’m grateful to the staff for allowing my uncle, Harvey Milner, to be part of the celebration.
It is nice to be living in a place where history and heritage are honored. Thank you again.
— Kathy (Milner) Wright, Terre Haute
•••
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.