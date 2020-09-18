Speaking out against Trump’s insults to vets
“Every word has consequences. Every silence, too.” — Jean Paul Sarte
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” — Martin Luther King
My letter today is written because I no longer can remain silent. Words have consequences. Words, also, can hurt. If I remain silent and do not speak up, I allow bullies to continue to spread their vitriolic slurs against innocent people. My father, a WWII soldier, was not a “loser” or a “sucker.” He was my personal hero. A hero who fought bravely for his country. The truth is very clear, our soldiers are true patriots and valiant heroes. They risk their lives in unselfish service to our country, to protect us and preserve our democracy.
In honor and remembrance of my late father, Sgt. Bruce Daughhetee, and all past and present soldiers, I will inform you of the real truth about soldiers.
My dad was a member of the 28th Division, 109th Infantry. The Germans called the 28th Division the “Bloody Buckets” not just because their insignia was red and resembled the shape of a bucket but because the Germans respected them as a formidable foe who never give up.
The 109th Infantry was involved in some of the worst and bloodiest WWII battles — including the Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.
On December 22, 1944, during the intense fighting of the Battle of the Bulge, my dad was seriously wounded. Fragments from an artillery shell hit his leg, taking away almost half of his thigh. He was evacuated to England and spent months in an English hospital. He was not able to be transported to the U.S. by ship until late April. He then faced rehab in a Veterans Hospital in Michigan. I remember the day I first noticed the wound on my dad’s leg. I was 7 years old and we were going swimming. My dad was wearing swimming trunks and my eyes quickly scanned the terrible wound. It was so deep, even after many skin grafts, that I could clearly see deep blue veins, pink and purple skin, and a large indentation from the top of his thigh to above his knee. Dad never said much about it to me, just, “it happened in the war.”
After hearing the report that during his trip to France, Trump called our soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” I was beyond angry. The image of my father’s wound came back to me. I was near tears.
I know Trump supporters will say he did not utter those words but I believe that report was true. Even a very respected Fox News journalist said her sources were authentic. One has to remember Trump’s past remarks about Sen. John McCain “not being a hero, because he was captured.” Trump also questioned Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s patriotism even though she walks on two titanium legs as a result of her injuries in Iraq. Trump has disparaged the service of some of our best and most revered generals.
The saddest example of Trump’s lack of care for our soldiers, came when he refused to admonish Putin, who placed bounties on the heads of American soldiers.
Soldiers injured in service to our country receive the Purple Heart. I cherish my dad’s Purple Heart and also the Bronze Star he was awarded. I will not say Trump does not have a heart, but I think it beats only for his misplaced values of: money, power, and fame. His own sister declared that “Donald only cares about himself.”
For four years, I have watched Trump attack our intelligence agencies, tear down our justice system, slander the media, denigrate women, belittle and invoke actions against people of color and so many others. His rhetoric has deeply divided our nation. He has no regard for the law and no decency for anyone who tries to hold him to standards of truth.
Trump wants an authoritarian government, where he has all the power, just like his best friend, Putin. I hope that this Veterans Day I can visit my dad’s grave and tell him that Trump is gone and our democracy is safe.
— Teri Daughhetee DeWitt, Terre Haute
Hybrid programs are falling short
I would like to address our community and the Vigo County School Board regarding the hybrid program here in Vigo County.
There are real problems with the content and quality of education provided for online students when compared to brick and mortar students in Vigo County. Many of the teachers may not be licensed or trained to teach the subjects that they are presenting. The surrounding counties are doing a much better job with hybrid programs compared to Vigo County.
My son is in kindergarten at Dixie Bee and my daughter is in the sixth grade at Honey Creek. We made the decision to participate in the hybrid program because we were told that the students would be following the same curriculum as the students in the brick and mortar classroom and would be receiving the same instruction. This has not been the case for my daughter.
Mr. Fischer, her math teacher, has done a wonderful job. Ms. Wentz with orchestra has also done a wonderful job of providing instruction and interacting with her.
Is there a reason why we as a county were not prepared to live stream classes from day one for the hybrid students and the traditional students. Surrounding counties have been able to do this and some are even providing flash drives that contain the instructional time for the students that do not have internet available.
After a disappointing conversation with the principal of Honey Creek the other day it was reinforced that Vigo County does not have the capability or the training to run the hybrid program the way that it should be done. She was unable to answer my questions or direct me to someone that could. It was pointed out that instead of the hybrid students having licensed teachers they were essentially using whatever staff they could to run the hybrid classes. This is discrimination against the students that are participating in the hybrid program. This is not what is taking place in the brick and mortar classrooms. Why was the hybrid program advertised as an option if it was not truly ready to be up and running?
Approximately 20% of Honey Creek’s student body is participating in the hybrid program; why is it OK to neglect and discriminate against this particular population?
At the current rate, as a school system our children will only make it thru 60% of the curriculum that is supposed to be covered in a school year. Some teachers at Dixie Bee Elementary have the capability and training to live stream instruction. All teachers should be following the curriculum and instead are repeating the same lectures two days in a row to accommodate A/B students; follow the curriculum and live stream for the students that are not on campus that day.
The only suggestion I would have for the kindergarten class that my son is in; is that there are 31 students enrolled in his class and the teacher can only see 16 students at a time. It would be more beneficial for the students if she followed the A/B schedule and posted the hour-long video for the group not participating that day to watch. She tries to interact with the students but is only able to interact with the ones that are visible on her screen. This is a limitation of the Zoom software.
The teacher could decrease the class size which would allow her to have more personal contact and keep the attention of the students easier.
Mrs. Rader has done an excellent job of adapting and making changes to how she runs her Google classroom.
If your child is participating in the hybrid program in Vigo County and you are as frustrated with the lack of education that is being provided, please speak up. We need to have our concerns heard and addressed.
— Samantha Lambertus, Terre Haute
Respect each other and respect laws
This is to the lady who called me a fascist idol worshiper, one who looks down on the less fortunate.
Wow! My parents twittering me to respect myself and others, even if I don’t like them. Our country was founded for the people, by the people, freedom to worship without persecution, the right to vote, etc.
Venezuela was a socialist country once as you corrected me, but when their oil economy fell, dictatorship took over. Russia was a socialist communism country, but in 1991 they dropped socialist to just communism.
The Nordic countries are socialist, as you pointed out, but they have a capitalist economy. Many have died to protect our country, flag, and right to vote. It can’t be destroyed by a few. Nothing can justify the rioting, burning of cars, buildings, statues and history, just because you don’t like the ruling party.
This is why we have presidential election every four years. We have to respect our laws or this will fail. Please be kind, not disrespectful to others. We all have a right to speak.
— Janet Wood, Brazil
•••
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.